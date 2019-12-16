College Football Playoff gear: Shop Wisconsin Rose Bowl merchandise here

About as traditional as the ball dropping, you can’t think about New Years without mentioning the Rose Bowl. One of the most exciting games of the bowl season, the 2020 contest will feature the Wisconsin Badgers against the Oregon Ducks.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

The Yahoo Fanatics shop has loads of Wisconsin gear to get you ready for the big game. Read on to see what we have in store and order a shirt for yourself and something else for your favorite Badgers fan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Wisconsin 2020 Rose Bowl Bound Team T-Shirt

Shop women sizes here.

Shop it: $30

Wisconsin 2020 Rose Bowl Bound T-Shirt

Shop women sizes here.

Shop it: $32

Wisconsin 2020 Rose Bowl Bound Hat

Shop it: $28

Wisconsin 2020 Rose Bowl Bound Pullover Hoodie

Shop it: $75

Wisconsin 2020 Rose Bowl Bound Raglan T-Shirt

Shop it: $47