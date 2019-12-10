College Football Playoff gear: Shop Oklahoma Peach Bowl merchandise here

The Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the College Football Playoffs, beating the Baylor Bears in overtime to capture the Big 12 title on Saturday. This is also a historic moment for Heisman-nominated quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is making a record fourth trip to the Playoffs.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

Lincoln Riley’s side will play the top-ranked LSU Tigers on December 28, and the Yahoo Fanatics shop has all the gear you need to celebrate the Sooners’ accomplishments ahead of the big game. Read on to see what we curated and order a hat for yourself and a shirt as a gift for your favorite Oklahoma fan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Jordan Brand Sooners 2019 Peach Bowl Bound T-Shirt

Shop it: $30

Jordan Brand Sooners 2019 College Football Playoff Bound Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop it: $50

Sooners College Football Playoff 2019 Peach Bowl Bound Hat

Shop it: $30

Sooners 2019 Peach Bowl Bound Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop it: $35

Sooners 2019 Peach Bowl Bound Hoodie

Shop it: $70

Sooners 2019 Big 12 Football Champions T-Shirt

Shop it: $15 (was $25)

Sooners 2019 Big 12 Football Champions Locker Room Hat

Shop it: $32