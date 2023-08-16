Will College Football Playoff format change because of conference realignment? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the impact that conference realignment may have on the format of the upcoming 12-team College Football Playoff.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: College football playoff, will the format get shaken up? We have 2024, 12 teams, six automatic bids, six at large is what's on the table. That was done when there was a Power 5. There is now a Power 4 kind of. Ross, you did a bunch of reporting on that on Yahoo Sports this week. What do you got?

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah. One of the ideas of creating the six plus six, which is six at large is for the six highest-ranked teams and six automatic qualifiers for the six highest-ranked conference champions, one of the motivations for that was, conceivably, you would have every Power 5 champion in, plus one automatic bid to the highest-ranked group of five champion.

The easy solution to this is just take away one automatic qualifier and go from six to five, and add one at large spot. Go from six to seven. So a five plus seven instead of six plus six, but there's also the proposal that the SEC threw out there last year, which didn't garner enough support, but it's best 12.

Just like we do the top four right now, make the playoff, it would be the top 12. So there are no automatic qualifier spots. Certainly, the Big 10 and SEC probably would be in favor of that. With one fewer Power league, those two leagues become a little more powerful. So could they get together and say, hey, we're going to take our ball and go home if we don't do best 12? Yeah. They could, but it takes a unanimous vote, 11-0 or 10-0, if the Pac-12 does no longer exist, I guess, to pass a change in the playoff format for '24 and '25 seasons. '26 and beyond is open, right? There's not even a media contract right now for that. So it will be fascinating. August 30, they meet, and hopefully they can get this done quickly, unlike the last time.

PAT FORDE: You know, now, yes, what are they going to do here? Are they going to go to five plus four, which makes sense? But at the same time, I'm also like, oh, god forbid if two group of five champions get in the playoffs. That would ruin everything if we stick with the six plus six. The amount of greed that goes into this of we've got to have our spots no matter what, and we don't give a damn about anybody else is a constant reminder of how the sausage is made here.

DAN WETZEL: So look, I think the right move is to go seven and five, but if I'm one of these other leagues, I am not giving the SEC and Big 10 anything.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: I'm saying hell no. We got this agreement. We're going six and six. I'm holding to six and six. I don't think that's the best format, but, I mean, what in the world-- if you're the Mountain West or the AEAC, this is your chance to get an extra. Like, grab it. Who the hell knows.