College Football Playoff format: CFP adopts 5-7 model for 12-team format in 2024

After 10 years adhering to a four-team structure, the College Football Playoff is going to look radically different beginning next season, with 12 teams participating instead of four.

That won’t be the only change to the CFP.

The playoff’s board of managers voted unanimously on Tuesday to tweak the event's qualifying criteria, so that the five highest-rated conference champions make the field alongside seven at-large selections. The first year of the 12-team playoff was previously set to include the six highest-rated conference champions and six at-large teams.

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022," said Mississippi State president and chair of the board Mark Keenum said in a statement. "I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

College Football Playoff format 2024

The format adopted by the board of managers Tuesday is what’s commonly referred to as the “5-7 model,” which references the top five conference champions and the seven highest-rated teams in the playoff committee’s rankings that did not win their conference.

While not explicitly stated in Tuesday’s announcement, the move reflects larger changes in the college sports landscape that have occurred over the past year — namely, the implosion of the Pac-12. Under the old plan, the six highest-rated conference champions would have effectively guaranteed the inclusion of each of the Power Five leagues — the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 — as well as the highest-rated conference champion from the Group of Five leagues.

But with the Pac-12 dwindling to just Washington State and Oregon State following the departure of its 10 other members to other conferences, there are essentially only four power conferences now. With this new criteria, each of those conferences would be represented in a 12-team playoff, along with the highest-rated conference champion from outside those four leagues.

Washington State and Oregon State will continue to play under the Pac-12 banner, but reached a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West in which both the Cougars and Beavers will play six games against Mountain West opponents to fill out their respective schedules.

Other facets of the 12-team playoff remain in place.

The four highest-rated conference champions will be seeded one through four and will each receive a bye into the event’s quarterfinals, while seeds 5-12 will be paired up against one another in the first round, with each matchup taking place at the home field of the higher-ranked team. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in the New Year’s Six bowl games, and the championship will be held at a neutral site.

There will be no limit on the number of teams per conference that can qualify for the playoff.

How will 12-team College Football Playoff work?

Using USA TODAY’s early top 25 rankings for the 2024 season, here’s what the 2024 College Football Playoff field would look like under the 5-7 model:

First-round byes

No. 1 Georgia (SEC)

No. 2 Michigan (Big Ten)

No. 3 Clemson (ACC)

No. 4 Arizona (Big 12)

First-round games

No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Alabama

No. 11 Ohio State at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Ole Miss

No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Notre Dame

