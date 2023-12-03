College Football Playoff Final Four: Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama as FSU left out

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) hugs Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) as the team celebrates defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte on Saturday.

Florida State became the first undefeated Power Five team to be left out of the College Football Playoff since the four-team format began in 2014.

The CFP committee announced on Sunday that the top four teams will be Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. No. 1 Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Both games are on Jan. 1.

FSU finished 13-0 on Saturday by beating Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. But the Seminoles were down to third-team quarterback Brock Glenn because of injuries to ACC player of the year Jordan Travis and backup Tate Rodemaker and struggled on offense the entire game.

The Seminoles will have to settle for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, against Georgia. FSU was ranked fifth in the final CFP rankings and Georgia sixth.

Florida State athletic director Michael Alford issued a scathing statement minutes after the announcement about the 'Noles getting snubbed.

“The argument of whether a team is the 'most deserving OR best' is a false equivalence," Alford said in the statement. "It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff ... our players, coaches, and fans -- as well as all those who love this sport -- deserve better. The committee failed college football today."

Other bowl games will be announced later Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Chopped off: Florida State squeezed out of College Football Playoff