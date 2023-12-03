College Football Playoff – How Final Four Should Be

College football’s conference championship weekend has come and gone. With it came Alabama ending Georgia’s extensive winning streak. Did the Tide kill the Bulldogs chance of a College Football Playoff berth in doing so?

Will Alabama get in with the SEC championship, even though they were rated eighth in the most recent rankings?

Will Texas get credit for the early season win over Alabama and get in over the Tide?

And will Florida State get passed over despite running the table and going 13-0 after winning the ACC championship Saturday night?

Here is how the College Football Playoff should set up (not will) when its announced Sunday:

Michigan got by Iowa in Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game and ran the table to a 13-0 regular season. The early season schedule was laughable but the Wolverines took care of business in November, winning two games against top 10 opponents in the final month before knocking off a ranked Iowa team in the conference title. Their resume is the best and regardless of scandal, should be given the top seed.

Washington (13-0)

Washington was essentially the little engine that could this year. Even after beating Oregon in the middle of the season, seemingly nobody nationally wanted to buy into the Huskies as the best team in their own conference, let alone a title contender. They weren’t always the best looking but at the end of the day they ran the table 13-0 and should be the second seed.

Texas (12-1)

Texas dropped one game, a rivalry one at that in the final moments against Oklahoma. The biggest thing Texas has going for it compared to the rest of the one-loss squads is that they have one of the two best wins in the nation this season: at Alabama. That has to matter and the Longhorns deserve to be in.

Florida State (13-0)

Florida State has to be in after going 13-0. Without Jordan Travis the offense looks pedestrian at best, but if you don’t reward a Power Five team for going 13-0 then what are we even doing?

Florida State had a huge early-season win over LSU and also beat Clemson on the road. Sure, their schedule doesn’t end up being the best but if they’re a Power Five team that went unbeaten, and did their best to schedule a powerhouse out-of-conference opponent deserves to be rewarded.

First Out - Alabama (12-1)

Alabama deserves a ton of credit for turning things around the way they did. The offense was putrid the first month of the season and it turned around in a huge way. I truly feel Alabama is one of the four best teams in the country. Hell, after what they did Saturday it’s hard to argue anyone is better.

However, the SEC is to blame for this one. Alabama scheduled big out of conference – and lost to Texas. Their biggest win, Georgia, scheduled nobody out of conference. These things have to matter and in this case are what keep Alabama out.

Next Out: Georgia (12-1)

Georgia saw their winning streak come to an end on Saturday at the hands of Alabama and should have seen their title chances disappear as well. If you get to the SEC championship game and lose but finish 12-1, there is wiggle room. However, when you schedule UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB, and Georgia Tech out of conference – you don’t have a case.

Third Team Out - Ohio State (11-1)

Not that they had a real chance entering the weekend but they were up there in the rankings so we’ll include them. Ohio State lost their chance when they lost to Michigan last week. Their biggest win of the year (Notre Dame or Penn State) doesn’t carry anywhere near the weight they need one to make in order to have any kind of case.

How it will actually go

That’s how I truly feel it should go. Now how will it actually go? Here’s my actual prediction:

Michigan Washington Alabama Florida State

What I can guarantee is that at least one, perhaps two fanbases will be absolutely furious come Sunday afternoon.

