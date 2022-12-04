College Football Playoff field set with Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey, left, celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship against LSU on Saturday in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

It was all there for a Hollywood tale — the USC Trojans making the College Football Playoff for a chance to play for a national championship just down the road at SoFi Stadium.

But it was not meant to be. The Utah Utes saw to that Friday night, and so now the four teams vying for a January trip to Los Angeles will carry no local flavor.

No. 1 Georgia, the defending national champions at 13-0, will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes, 11-1, backed into the final spot thanks to the Trojans’ demise.

No. 2 Michigan, the champions of the Big Ten at 13-0, will take on No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., also on New Year’s Eve. The Horned Frogs, 12-1, will enter the field coming off a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship Saturday.

The potential matchups for the big stage in Inglewood Jan. 9 are dripping with intrigue — particularly the possibility of a Michigan-Ohio State rematch, which would bring college football’s most bitter rivalry to Southern California with greater stakes than ever before.

Of course, the Georgia Bulldogs will be the favorite to beat the Buckeyes and repeat as national champions.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.