College Football Playoff Expansion Top 12 Projection, 2022 Version After Week 2

Is it possible we’re going to get an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff by 2024? That’s the hot rumor, but it’s probably not going to happen as soon as everyone might like.

How awesome would the expansion be this year after how things appear to be shaping up after a wild Week 2?

When this happens – scroll down for the full explanation from the CFP about how this is going to work – the top six ranked conference champions are in, the top four get a bye, and the higher seeds get the home campus advantage in the first round before they go to the big bowls in the second.

What’s the point of this? It’s going to be really, really hard to be one of those six non-champions to get in.

Here’s how it would likely project as things stands right now – and if they expanded this year.

Top Four Projected Seeds After Week 2 (top four conference champions)

1. Georgia (SEC): Sugar Bowl

2. Ohio State (Big Ten): Rose Bowl

3. Clemson (ACC): Orange Bowl

4. Oklahoma (Big 12): Cotton Bowl

At-Large Seeds

12. Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference Champion) at

5. Alabama (SEC)

11. BYU (Independent) at

6. Michigan (Big Ten)

10. Michigan State (Big Ten) at

7. USC (Pac-12 Champion)

9. Kentucky (SEC) at

8. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Here’s how it’s going to work (this comes from the College Football Playoff):

1. The 12 teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions.

2. The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee whose size, composition, and method of selection will remain substantially unchanged.

3. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye.

4. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.

5. The model allows for first-round games to be played on either the second or third weekend in December in a way that best accommodates the format and the participating teams, with at least 12 days between the conference championship games and the first-round games. The Management Committee would make the final determination of the calendar.

6. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games would be played in bowls on a rotating basis.

7. The national championship game will continue to be played at a neutral site.

8. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned to quarterfinals bowls on selection day in ranking order, and in consideration of current contract bowl relationships if those bowls are selected for the rotation. For example, if the Pac-12 champion were ranked #1, the Big Ten champion were ranked #3, and the Rose Bowl were a quarterfinal site, the Pac-12 champion would be assigned to the Rose Bowl and the Big Ten champion would be assigned elsewhere.

9. With the four highest-ranked champions assigned to quarterfinal games in bowls, the opponent from first-round game winners will be assigned by the selection committee based on the bracket.

10. The higher seeds would receive preferential placement in the Playoff Semifinal games.

