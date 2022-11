The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is not one to make comparisons to previous greats he has coached or played with during his career. On Monday, Harbaugh bestowed one of the biggest honors he can on a player he's currently coaching, by comparing a player to Frank Gore. Harbaugh has been open in the past about how much he appreciated Gore as a player, giving him the label of his 'favorite player ever.'