College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in future

The College Football Playoff will be growing to 12 teams … the question is when.

News broke Friday that the CFP will be growing from its current 4 teams to 12, whether in 2024, ’25, or ’26 has yet to be determined.

Per ESPN.com:

The 11 presidents and chancellors who comprise the CFP’s Board of Managers approved the original 12-team model, which is the six highest-ranked conference champions, and six at-large teams. The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick will meet next week in Dallas to figure out the details.

How will the field come together, one possibility is the 6 highest-ranked champs automatically qualify and 6 at-large complete the field.

A dozen opens speculation that the format could see 4 teams get byes and the bottom 8 teams play each other to advance. However, that is all to be determined at a later date.

One of the main drivers of this College Football Playoff expansion was money. Presidents felt as if they were leaving too much on the table. Monday could end up a powerful motivator for starting prior to 2026. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

A 12-team playoff has been valued at $1.2 billion annually, sources told CBS’ Dennis Dodd, up from the current $600 million the CFP is earning from ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire