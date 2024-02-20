College Football Playoff confirms 5-7 ranking format. Here's what that means for FSU football

The College Football Playoff committee has confirmed a new ranking format for next season.

Tuesday, the committee announced the 12-team event to now include the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP Selection Committee.

"This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022," Mississippi State president and CFP board of managers chair Mark Keenum said in a press release.

"I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason."

If this system was in place for the 2023 College Football Playoff, Florida State would've been in automatically as the ACC Champion and host Conference USA Champion Liberty.

There would've been no argument if the Seminoles deserved an at-large bid or not.

The rankings would've been as follows: 1. Michigan (Big 10 champion), 2. Washington (PAC 12 champion), 3. Texas (Big 12 champion), 4. Alabama (at-large), 5. Flordia State (ACC Champion), 6. Georgia (at-large), 7. Ohio State (at-large), 8. Oregon (at-large), 9. Missouri (at-large), 10. Penn State (at-large), 11. Ole Miss (at-large), 12. Liberty (Conference USA Champion)

With the disassemblement of the PAC 12, the new format means two Group of 5 programs would qualify for the College Football Playoffs.

There is some room for argument as if the format were in place this year as 11 more teams were ranked ahead of Liberty, all of which were from Power 5 conferences.

Three were from the ACC (Louisville, NC State and Clemson).

This new format should spell good news for FSU fans. Similar to the NCAA basketball tournament, it's win and you're in.

Even if the Seminoles stumble, give or take one or two losses, the 12-team format should give them enough leeway to earn a spot in the playoff.

In December, FSU became the first team in the history of the College Football Playoff to go undefeated and win a conference title as a Power 5 team and failed to make the playoff.

After the news broke, 18 players transferred out of the program and nine players opted out of the Orange Bowl for the NFL Draft.

A depleted FSU team faced Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, losing to the Bulldogs, 63-3.

