College Football Playoff committee responds to Sen. Rick Scott on Florida State’s snub from the CFP

The College Football Playoff committee had a difficult job picking the four teams that would participate in the 2023 College Football Playoff. The unfortunate snub this season was ACC Champions Florida State, who fully believe they deserved to be in the playoff.

The Seminoles went 13-0 and won a Power 5 conference championship, but it wasn’t enough for the committee to put them in the playoff. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wanted answers for this snub, and he got them from the committee. The issue is their answers didn’t satisfy Scott.

Sending worded letters to the committee, he and others finally got a response Friday. The two things it came down to were injuries and strength of schedule. Here is what the committee had to say.

Knowing how busy you are, thank you very much for taking the time to write about college football. I know the decision to rank four teams above Florida State University is disappointing to you and other Florida State supporters and am happy to provide you with information about this decision. We have discussed this matter extensively with the media and have shared factors that went into the committee’s deliberations with college football fans through those media outlets. Everyone on the Committee understands the disappointment felt by Florida State fans. We recognize that no matter what decision was made, fans somewhere would be disappointed. This year, there were more than four highly impressive teams competing for four Playoff spots – yet only four could qualify. The Committee members are confident they made the right decisions in ranking the best four teams in the country based on the protocol and we all look forward to great playoff games.

Do you think Florida State was snubbed? Below is a look at the full letter for those who want to check it out.

🚨BREAKING: The @CFBPlayoff just responded to my letter with more excuses & still NO TRANSPARENCY.@FSUFootball was #4 before beating #14 Louisville without Jordan Travis…but then after that win, the CFP thinks #FSU is a weaker team? It makes no sense. ANSWER OUR QUESTIONS! pic.twitter.com/nCGPSiJ7qE — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire