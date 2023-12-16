College Football Playoff committee responds to Sen. Rick Scott on Florida State snub

GOP Sen. Rick Scott got an answer. And he doesn't like it.

Scott has been one of the many outspoken Florida politicians demanding transparency about the College Football Playoff Committee's decision to snub Florida State from the four-team playoff field.

The Seminoles went a perfect 13-0 and won the ACC Championship but were still left out for two one-loss teams in Texas and Alabama for a playoff spot.

Scott's office and many other politicians have sent sternly worded letters to the committee. The committee finally responded Friday afternoon.

Scott tweeted out the response and did not sound pleased with the response, as indicated on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"BREAKING: The @CFBPlayoff just responded to my letter with more excuses & still NO TRANSPARENCY.

@FSUFootball was #4 before beating #14 Louisville without Jordan Travis…but then after that win, the CFP thinks #FSU is a weaker team? It makes no sense. ANSWER OUR QUESTIONS!"

🚨BREAKING: The @CFBPlayoff just responded to my letter with more excuses & still NO TRANSPARENCY.@FSUFootball was #4 before beating #14 Louisville without Jordan Travis…but then after that win, the CFP thinks #FSU is a weaker team? It makes no sense. ANSWER OUR QUESTIONS! pic.twitter.com/nCGPSiJ7qE — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 15, 2023

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, answered the letter addressed to chairman Boo Corrigan.

“Dear Senator Scott:

“Knowing how busy you are, thank you very much for taking the time to write about college football. I know the decision to rank four teams above Florida State University is disappointing to you and other Florida State supporters and am happy to provide you with information about this decision. We have discussed this matter extensively with the media and have shared factors that went into the committee’s deliberations with college football fans through those media outlets.”

The letter listed two principal reasons for leaving FSU out:

Taking into consideration the unavailability of players

FSU's strength of schedule.

Hancock concluded the letter with confidence backing the committee's rankings.

"Everyone on the Committee understands the disappointment felt by Florida State fans. We recognize that no matter what decision was made, fans somewhere would be disappointed. This year, there were more than four highly impressive teams competing for four Playoff spots - yet only four could qualify. The Committee members are confident they made the right decisions in ranking the best four teams in the country based on the protocol and we all look forward to great playoff games."

The full letter response from Hancock can be read below

College Football Playoff Committee responds to letter from GOP Senator Rick Scott

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: College Football Playoff answers Rick Scott about Florida State snub