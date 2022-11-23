College Football Playoff committee puts USC behind LSU, citing lack of defense

No one should be surprised.

In the SEC, “It just means more,” and for ESPN, it just means more to elevate an SEC team in the College Football Playoff rankings whenever and wherever possible.

The College Football Playoff’s latest rankings came out on Tuesday evening, and after the Tennessee Volunteers got blown out by South Carolina, it was easy to think that the USC Trojans would naturally rise to the No. 5 spot behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU, the top four teams in the country.

Nope. LSU rose to No. 5 with USC staying at No. 6.

Let’s get some reactions and analysis to this story. Predictably, the College Football Playoff committee thinks USC’s defense is why the Trojans didn’t get ranked over LSU.

SO PREDICTABLE

CFP chairman Boo Corrigan said LSU's wins over Bama and Ole Miss "carry the day more so" than USC's over Oregon St and UCLA. Also notes 48-45 score of USC-UCLA and says "some of the members of the committee wanted to see a little more from their defense." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 23, 2022

SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE

According to Boo Corrigan, it looks like the committee wanted to see more from USC's defense this week to rank them ahead of LSU — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) November 23, 2022

LSU WIRE KNOWS THE FACTS

LSU Wire wrote:

The top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, all of which are 11-0, remain unchanged this week. USC moved up a spot but didn’t jump LSU despite taking down a ranked UCLA squad on the road and only having one loss on the year.

UCLA INSULTED (SO MAYBE IT'S NOT ALL BAD)

"The committee saw the wins over Alabama and Mississippi as better than the wins over UCLA and Oregon State. Questions over the defense." – Corrigan on why LSU are ranked over USC #CFBPlayoff | #CollegeFootball — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 23, 2022

USC THINKS THE UCLA WIN HAS VALUE, AND NOTHING WILL CHANGE THAT

Re: The thing separating LSU and USC…Corrigan says it came up a lot. USC's wins over UCLA and Oregon State did not rate as high to the committee as LSU's wins over Bama and Ole Miss….that's a slap to the Bruins. Committee also expresses concerns about USC's defense — 🏈LastWordOnCFB🏈 (@LastWordOnCFB) November 23, 2022

FAMILIAR THEMES

WHY NO ONE SHOULD BE SURPRISED

We see the playoff committee do this all the time: LSU has to beat Georgia to make the playoff, so putting LSU in front of USC gives the appearance of disrupting the playoff pecking order without actually having that effect. Because Georgia is expected to beat LSU, this isn’t as much of a lightning-bolt moment as some people think it is.

THE ONE TRULY IMPORTANT NOTE HERE

If there is an important, substantive component to LSU being ranked above USC, it is this:

If LSU does pull off the upset over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, LSU is probably getting in over USC. An SEC champion is simply not going to be left out of the playoff.

YOU MIGHT ASK ONE QUESTION

You might reasonably ask, “Would you be saying this if LSU was behind USC?”

Good question.

I don’t think we’d be saying it as immediately or boldly, but that possibility would loom as a monkey wrench for USC regardless. Georgia, though, is expected to beat LSU, so this question is going to be resolved. There’s no point in worrying about LSU when Georgia is there waiting for the Tigers on Dec. 3.

THEATER

This is all about creating drama and theater.

GETTING PEOPLE MAD AND CREATING DEBATE

Never forget that ESPN does these Tuesday ranking shows to generate controversy and stimulate “First Take”-style conversation. That’s the point of all this. It’s all show. It’s all fun and games.

THE ONLY RANKING THAT MATTERS

Sunday, December 4, which actually determines the playoff spots.

2014

Remember Year 1 of the playoff? TCU was No. 3 heading into the final weekend. It crushed Iowa State by more than 50 points. TCU fell all the way to No. 6. It was all just a show to string people along. That is how this system (such as it is) operates. If you’re an SEC team or Ohio State, you get the benefit of the doubt.

CONCLUSION

This isn’t science or serious evaluation. This is television entertainment and a revenue engine for ESPN. We all knew this, right?

