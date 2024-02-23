College Football Playoff committee approves interesting move ahead of the inaugural 12-team playoff format

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously revised the qualifying criteria in its new 12-team format.

Beginning next season, the CFP will award automatic berths to the five highest-ranked conference champions.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” Chair of the CFP Board of Managers & Mississippi State University President, Dr. Mark Keenum, said Tuesday. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

The move alleviates a previous inconvenience presented by the former CFP format when there were four spots, ultimately excluding one of the Power Five champions. However, that’s no longer an issue following the Pac-12‘s demise.

The CFP’s original plan was for six of the highest-ranked conference champions to receive a guaranteed berth. Which leads to the question, why would the remaining four Group of Five conferences approve of such a decision?

CBS Sports national college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah presented a logical answer on X.

“The initial CFP 6+6 contract ends in 2025,” Jeyarajah stated. “After that, there is no guarantee that there will be any guaranteed spots. The G5 is trading short-term benefits for long-term assurance.”

Texas A&M has yet to qualify for the CFP but nearly did so in 2020, finishing No. 5 led by former coach Jimbo Fisher.

Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire