College Football Playoff Chase: Ranking The 12 Teams Still Alive After Week 10

Who’s still alive in the chase to get into the 2023-2023 College Football Playoff? After Week 10, here are the 12 teams still alive and what they need to do to get in.

Who’s still realistically in the mix for this College Football Playoff thing?

We don’t have an expanded playoff yet meaning it’s a battle for four spots among 130 of the 131 teams – James Madison isn’t eligible this season – playing FBS college football.

Without getting twisted into too much of a pretzel trying to figure out how Alabama can still get in – it can, but it would require a whole slew of crazy meltdowns – there are 12 teams with a realistic path.

A few things to remember.

You’re in if you go unbeaten and win your Power Five conference championship. Don’t try to explain it away, and don’t try to make any sort of argument. That’s not a rule – the College Football Playoff committee can take anyone it wants – but no way, no how, no chance does a 13-0 Power Five champ get left out.

Right now, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU are the four teams in complete control of their respective destinies. Ohio State and Michigan play each other, so there’s a shot that three spots might be filled. So if you’re a fan of someone else still in the mix, root for all of those teams to lose.

Also, the committee looks at Power Five conference champions first. Unless there’s another option that has to be in – like unbeaten Notre Dame in 2018 over 12-1 Big Ten champion Ohio State – you’re almost certainly in if you’re a 12-win Power Five champion …

Maybe. According to precedent that’s the deal, but that could change this year. More on that in a moment.

And finally, no, we’re not getting anyone from the Group of Five conferences this time around. There aren’t any unbeaten Group of Five teams left, so no. Tulane, Coastal Carolina, and independent Liberty … no. Don’t try to make a case because it’s not happening no matter what. That’s not saying it’s fair, it’s just how this CFP committee rolls.

With that, he’s the ranking of the 12 remaining teams realistically still alive in the College Football Playoff chase. No, this isn’t a ranking of how good the teams are right now. This is based on 1) how easy and clean the path appears to be to get in, and most importantly, 2) the pecking order overall.

College Football Playoff Chase: Ranking The 12 Teams Still Alive After Week 10

12. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

What Ole Miss has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Again, this is partially based on how clear the path is to get there. It’s there, but it’s rocky.

It’s going to take a little luck along with winning out – an angry Alabama is up next – including a victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship. Do that, and it’s a done deal – in no matter what. Easy peasy.

However, getting to the SEC Championship is going to be a problem even if it wins its next three games.

Remaining Schedule: Alabama, at Arkansas, Mississippi State

Will Ole Miss make the College Football Playoff? No, but it’s certainly still a reasonable dream. No one’s talking about the possibility because 1) it would require beating Alabama and Georgia, and 2) – thanks to a 45-20 loss – LSU would have to lose one of its final two SEC games against Arkansas or Texas A&M for the Rebels to take the SEC West.

11-1 Ole Miss almost certainly doesn’t get in – there are too many strong teams that will be in the way. That’s why it’s just behind …

11. LSU Tigers (7-2)

What LSU has to do to make the College Football Playoff: It starts by winning out. The dominant 45-20 win over Ole Miss and great victory over Alabama set the path to winning the SEC West, and now if it wins out and takes down – almost certainly – Georgia in the SEC Championship, the respect might be there as the winner of the best league in college football to make it in.

Remaining Schedule: at Arkansas, UAB, at Texas A&M

Will LSU make the College Football Playoff? No. Besides having to run the table with two road games and an SEC title game against Georgia, the 40-13 home loss to Tennessee will probably be too much to overcome even if the team rolls through the next four weeks.

And there’s the history thing. Since this whole thing started back in 2014 there has yet to be a two-loss team in the College Football Playoff. 2017 Auburn was close to being the exception – it might have found its way in had it won the SEC Championship – but it lost 28-7 to Georgia.

The committee might still take a 12-1 Georgia even if it loses to LSU in the conference title game.

10. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

What North Carolina has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Win out and get a little bit of help. The 45-32 loss to Notre Dame wasn’t as bad as what just happened to Clemson against the Irish. It was just early enough in the season to be a blip with a 12-1 record and an ACC Championship.

If the Tar Heels can win out and take down – most likely – Clemson in the ACC Championship, it’ll likely be with a little help. If the other four Power Five conference champions are unbeaten or have one loss, North Carolina would be fifth in a four-team race.

Remaining Schedule: at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, NC State

Will North Carolina make the College Football Playoff? No. It’s been a bit too rocky against mediocre teams to think it’ll run the table, and the lack of an A-list win – even if it’s against Clemson – would put it down the pecking order a bit.

9. Clemson Tigers (8-1)

What Clemson has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Win out and be great doing it. The 35-14 loss at Notre Dame might be excused – the 2020 team lost in South Bend and made it in – but the Tigers have to be impressive over the finishing kick.

With three straight home games and – most likely – the ACC Championship, it can still get all the love it if gets hot and looks strong. Again, 12-1 with a Power Five conference championship matters.

Remaining Schedule: Louisville, Miami, South Carolina

Will Clemson make the College Football Playoff? It might be close. Again, these rankings are based on the ease of the path, and right now the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC champions likely have and easier ways to get in.

Part of the hesitation is the South Carolina game – that might be a problem if Clemson isn’t sharp. However, unlike North Carolina from the ACC, the Clemson resumé is solid with wins over Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State, and Syracuse.

There’s one other thorn in this that might screw up a 12-1 ACC champion Clemson team …

8. Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

What Tennessee has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Rumble, young team, rumble.

There was a reason the College Football Playoff committee put Tennessee No. 1 in the first round of the rankings – it was just that impressive over the first eight games. It stomped on LSU 40-13 on the road, wasted Kentucky 44-6, and won a thriller over Alabama.

Rip through the last three games, and at 11-1 with the lone loss a perfectly acceptable 27-13 game at Georgia, that might be enough to make the committee stay smitten.

Remaining Schedule: Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Will Tennessee make the College Football Playoff? 50/50. If it’s amazing in the final three games and if Georgia wins the SEC Championship – all possible – then it’s about who else is in the mix.

A one-loss or unbeaten Big Ten champion is in over 11-1 Tennessee. An unbeaten TCU is in, but if there’s one loss it’s questionable.

A 12-1 USC or UCLA is almost certainly in over the Vols because of the conference championship factor, but there would be a debate if one open spot comes down to them or …

7 . Oregon Ducks (8-1)

What Oregon has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Win out, take the Pac-12 Championship, and do it impressively.

It would be a huge help if it goes against an 11-1 USC or UCLA winner – that changes the dynamic – but looking great against a tough finishing three-game regular season kick is a must. It could be argued that this has been one of the three-most impressive teams in college football since Week 1, and now it gets a chance to prove it against …

Remaining Schedule: Washington, Utah, at Oregon State

Will Oregon make the College Football Playoff? Maybe. To be too wishy-washy, it probably has more of a shot than it’s being given credit for here.

If it goes 12-1 with wins on the resumé over USC or UCLA – assuming that’s who’s in the Pac-12 title game – the Bruins from the regular season meeting, Washington State, BYU, and Washington, Utah, and Oregon State, that’s good enough. Here’s the problem.

49-3. It was Week One, and the committee tends to like the teams with a lot of momentum, but the loss to Georgia was too much of a wipeout – especially compared to Tennessee’s fight last week in Athens.

That’s why when it comes to who has the easier path in the Pac-12 …

6. UCLA Bruins (8-1)

What UCLA has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Win out, get in.

To do that, the Bruins would almost certainly have to avenge their earlier loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship. It was 42-32 on the road – it wasn’t that bad – so take out USC when everyone is watching, be a 12-1 Pac-12 champion, and pecking order-wise they’re in over any non-conference champion, aka Tennessee or the Michigan-Ohio State loser.

Remaining Schedule: Arizona, USC, at Cal

Will UCLA make the College Football Playoff? No. It’ll probably lose to USC or in the Pac-12 title game if it gets there. It would be helped in a big way if USC beats Notre Dame – that puts 12-1 UCLA in over a 12-1 Clemson, if it comes down to that.

Like Oregon, UCLA is being a bit undersold when it comes to really being in the race for this thing, but it has to get by …

5. USC Trojans (8-1)

What USC has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Just keep being USC.

The College Football Playoff committee didn’t seem to care how much of a struggle it has been so far for the Trojans – it ranked them ahead of UCLA and Utah in the first rankings.

On flash, impressive wins, and of course, brand name, 12-1 with a Pac-12 title would do it considering they would have to get through – most likely – Oregon in the conference championship after beating …

Remaining Schedule: Colorado, at UCLA, Notre Dame

Will USC make the College Football Playoff? A hesitating no. It’s too shaky defensively to beat UCLA and Notre Dame and Oregon or Utah. However, if it can do it and go 12-1, it’s absolutely in no matter how it looks.

4. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

What TCU has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Win out and get in.

It’s all right there for the taking. Win the next three games, win the Big 12 Championship, and 13-0 TCU is in the College Football Playoff. Would 12-1 Big 12 Champion TCU get it done? Yeah, it probably would make it over an 11-1 Tennessee or the Michigan-Ohio State loser, but there would be a big argument if there’s a 12-1 ACC champion also fighting for a spot.

Remaining Schedule: at Texas, at Baylor, Iowa State

Will TCU make the College Football Playoff? No, but TCU is one of the four teams that’s in total control of its playoff destiny.

The Big 12 is the most even top-to-bottom conference in college football, but there aren’t any killers in the league. The resumé might not be good enough if there’s a loss, especially if it comes in the Big 12 title game.

TCU might have to be 13-0. That’s a tall ask.

3. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

What Michigan has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Just keep rolling right along.

Michigan lost a game last year and still made it in, and this time around it’s unbeaten in early November. Best of all, it doesn’t have to win all of its last three games as long as the loss isn’t to Ohio State.

Okay, maybe losing to Nebraska would be a problem, but go 12-1 with a Big Ten Championship for the second straight year, and it would still make it in. 11-1 with a close-call loss at Ohio State would make it very, very interesting.

Remaining Schedule: Nebraska, Illinois, at Ohio State

Will Michigan make the College Football Playoff? No, and only because of the projected loss to Ohio State in Columbus.

The big problem if the Wolverines can’t get by the Buckeyes in the body of work. Even if it’s a close call, there’s a problem if it comes down to an 11-1 Tennessee team – with a win over Alabama and blowouts over LSU and Kentucky – and 11-1 Michigan with a win over … Penn State? Illinois? Iowa? The Big Ten is out and the SEC gets another team in.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

What Ohio State has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Go 13-0 and get in as at least the No. 2 seed and potentially No. 1.

Like the Michigan question if it loses, would the Buckeyes still have a shot if they drop the big showdown rivalry game in a close classic? On the one hand, it would be a loss at home.

On the other, the team has been so dominant at times, and it has a win over Notre Dame to go along with a victory at Penn State that make it more attractive than what an 11-1 Michigan would bring to the argument.

Remaining Schedule: Indiana, at Maryland, Michigan

Will Ohio State make the College Football Playoff? Yes. Style points don’t matter here. The Buckeyes shouldn’t have a problem with the Hoosiers and Terrapins, the should be able get past Michigan, and whatever comes out of the Big Ten West probably won’t pose too much of a challenge.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

What Georgia has to do to make the College Football Playoff: Get to the SEC Championship 12-0.

Win it, and the 13-0 Dawgs are the 1 seed in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Lose, and like last year they’re almost certainly in.

12-1 with an SEC Championship gets it done, too, but as long as they can get back to Atlanta there shouldn’t be too much of a debate after what they did to Oregon to start the season and after a 27-13 win over Tennessee

Remaining Schedule: at Mississippi State, at Kentucky, Georgia Tech

Will Georgia make the College Football Playoff? Yes. It might not be the smoothest of rides over the two conference road games, and it certainly won’t be easy against LSU, Ole Miss, or Alabama from the West in the SEC Championship game – if it gets there. But yeah, at this point it would take something stunning to be out.

