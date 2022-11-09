College Football Playoff chair provides analysis for Tennessee, Oregon’s common opponent loss

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS).

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The second College Football Playoff top 25 poll was released Tuesday.

Tennessee is No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top-four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Oregon is No. 6. The Ducks’ lone loss this season came in Week 1 versus Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Oregon, 49-3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Boo Corrigan, College Football Playoff selection committee chair, met with media Tuesday following the announcement of the second College Football Playoff top 25 poll.

Corrigan discussed Tennessee and Oregon’s common opponent loss against Georgia. Below are Corrigan’s analysis of the Vols and Ducks.

What conversely went into the decision to keep Tennessee up there pretty high, still the highest of the one-loss teams?

“Looking at the Alabama win, looking at the LSU win, looking at the Kentucky win, we do value wins. TCU with their record, six wins over .500 teams, teams above .500, what they’ve done, what Max Duggan has done at TCU, again, I don’t think it was as much what Tennessee didn’t do as much as what TCU did do, and Georgia played really, really well, as everyone saw, and what they did with their defense versus the Tennessee offense was incredibly impressive.”

How much does the committee look at margin of defeat to common opponents, with the obvious one in this case being your No. 5 and No. 6 teams, Tennessee and Oregon, both having lost to the same team?

“As a committee I think we’re looking at the game itself, and is it more one-sided. From our standpoint, it’s not this one was X number of points and this one was X number of points from that standpoint. You look at the overall game, the flow of the game, and making sure that we’re doing the evaluation on the overall big picture as opposed to a late score or an early score, that type of thing.”

Story continues

Would the committee say that both those games were one-sided? (Tennessee at Georgia, Oregon versus Georgia)

“Yes, I would say so.”

What specifically separates Tennessee from Oregon at 5 and 6?

“I think the wins. As a committee, as we talk about it, the wins over Alabama, the win over LSU and Kentucky, in looking at that, with Oregon you’ve got eight consecutive wins, a win over UCLA, but at this point as we’re looking at it, I think that was the primary reason. As we were looking at two really, really good football teams, we felt that Tennessee was deserving of the 5 and Oregon of the 6.”

The Tennessee and Oregon comparison, both playing Georgia, you did mention both games that you thought Georgia had control of that game and it was kind of one-sided, but do you factor in Tennessee actually had a lead in that game? It was early, 3-0 in the first quarter; do you look at that? Also, do you factor in the elements with the rain in that game?

“Yeah, we’re going to look at everything associated with it. You’ve got to take the total 60 minutes when you’re watching the game and making sure that you’re doing an evaluation from that standpoint. Again, really good — Tennessee is a really good team with big wins at the top. Hendon Hooker has had a great year to date. Their defense is giving up about 22 points a game and playing well. Again, as we look at it, it’s not this quarter here’s what the score was; everything changed. At this point we’re looking at the totality of the game and making sure that we’re making the right decisions as a group.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire