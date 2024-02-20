College Football Playoff approves 5-7 format for 12-team field starting next season

Michigan won the college football national championship in 2023, and now the CFP format has been approved for next season.

The field is set.

Well, at least the criterion is.

The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff will operate under the format of five spots for the five highest-ranked conference champions and the remaining seven berths for the next seven highest-ranked teams in the CFP standings.

The CFP Board of Managers on Tuesday approved the change from the original 6-6 format, which was adopted before 10 of the Pac-12 teams bolted for the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences. Those moves left only Oregon State and Washington State, who will play a 2024 schedule including many Mountain West teams. Neither the Beavers nor the Cougars can qualify for an automatic bid as a conference champion in each of the next two seasons.

The board is made up of 11 presidents and chancellors from every FBS conference and Notre Dame. The members met virtually and adopted the new model, which goes into effect in 2024.

The top four seeds will be awarded first-round byes, and teams seeded between 5 and 8 will host games in the opening round of the tournament.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” Mississippi State President and Board of Managers chairman Mark Keenum said in a statement.

While there are no automatic berths for conference champions, there is also not a limit to the number of at-large bids a league can receive. This past season, Texas would have received one of the four byes and would have played the Georgia-Ole Miss survivor in the quarterfinals.

The New Years Six bowls will host the quarterfinals and the semifinals on a rotating basis. Next season, the quarterfinals will be played in the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar bowls, while the semifinals will be held at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. The national championship game, set for Jan. 20, 2025, will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

