College Football Playoff appearances by program
It’s the pinnacle of goals for the top college football programs these days. Ever since the postseason of the sport moved to a “playoff” in 2014, teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma have been mainstays in getting into the College Football Playoff that pits the so-called best four teams in the country. It’s all designed to have the best of the best every season play for the national championship.
Since its inception, there have been a surprisingly small number of teams make it into the CFP, and that has brought forth momentum for expansion of the playoff. And while that has been tabled, as you’ll see, there is an upper-crust that’s been hard for other teams to bite off.
We decided to go through the various college football programs and rank them based on how many appearances they’ve had in the College Football Playoff in its short history thus far.
Washington Huskies (1 appearance)
Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) reacts during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2016
Overall Record
0-1
Michigan State Spartans (1 appearance)
Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) in action against Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2015
Overall Record
0-1
Michigan Wolverines (1 appearance)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Year(s) of Appearance
2021
Overall Record
0-1
Florida State Seminoles (1 appearance)
PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Linebacker Tony Washington #91 of the Oregon Ducks goes to recover a fumble by quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Florida State Seminoles for a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Year(s) of Appearance
2014
Overall Record
0-1
Cincinnati Bearcats (1 appearance)
Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell on the sidelines during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2021
Overall Record
0-1
LSU Tigers (1 appearance)
Quarterback Joe Burrow scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Year(s) of Appearance
2019*
Overall Record
2-0
*Won CFP national title
Oregon Ducks (1 appearances)
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (92) in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2014
Overall Record
1-1
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2 appearances)
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players’ helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Year(s) of Appearance
2018, 2020
Overall Record
0-2
Georgia Bulldogs (2 appearances)
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the National Championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2017, 2021*
Overall Record
3-1
*Won CFP national title
Oklahoma Sooners (4 appearances)
Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Matt Dimon (94) and defensive end Charles Tapper (91) embrace in the fourth quarter of the 2015 CFP Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Overall Record
0-4
Ohio State Buckeyes (4 appearances)
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2014*, 2016, 2019, 2020
Overall Record
3-3
*Won CFP national title
Clemson Tigers (6 appearances)
Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2015, 2016*, 2017, 2018*, 2019, 2020
Overall Record
6-4
*Won CFP national title
Alabama Crimson Tide (7 appearances)
Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Year(s) of Appearance
2014, 2015*, 2016, 2017*, 2018, 2020*, 2021
Overall Record
9-4
*Won CFP national title
