College Football Playoff appearances by program

It’s the pinnacle of goals for the top college football programs these days. Ever since the postseason of the sport moved to a “playoff” in 2014, teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma have been mainstays in getting into the College Football Playoff that pits the so-called best four teams in the country. It’s all designed to have the best of the best every season play for the national championship.

Since its inception, there have been a surprisingly small number of teams make it into the CFP, and that has brought forth momentum for expansion of the playoff. And while that has been tabled, as you’ll see, there is an upper-crust that’s been hard for other teams to bite off.

We decided to go through the various college football programs and rank them based on how many appearances they’ve had in the College Football Playoff in its short history thus far.

Washington Huskies (1 appearance)

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) reacts during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2016

Overall Record

0-1

Michigan State Spartans (1 appearance)

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Connor Cook (18) in action against Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2015

Overall Record

0-1

Michigan Wolverines (1 appearance)

J.J. McCarthy adds more fuel to the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Year(s) of Appearance

2021

Overall Record

0-1

Florida State Seminoles (1 appearance)

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Linebacker Tony Washington #91 of the Oregon Ducks goes to recover a fumble by quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Florida State Seminoles for a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Year(s) of Appearance

2014

Overall Record

0-1

Cincinnati Bearcats (1 appearance)

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell on the sidelines during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2021

Overall Record

0-1

LSU Tigers (1 appearance)

Quarterback Joe Burrow scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Year(s) of Appearance

2019*

Overall Record

2-0

*Won CFP national title

Oregon Ducks (1 appearances)

Ohio State vs. Oregon football preview central | Buckeyes Wire

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (92) in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2014

Overall Record

1-1

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2 appearances)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players’ helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Year(s) of Appearance

2018, 2020

Overall Record

0-2

Georgia Bulldogs (2 appearances)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the National Championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2017, 2021*

Overall Record

3-1

*Won CFP national title

Oklahoma Sooners (4 appearances)

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Matt Dimon (94) and defensive end Charles Tapper (91) embrace in the fourth quarter of the 2015 CFP Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2015, 2017, 2018, 2019

Overall Record

0-4

Ohio State Buckeyes (4 appearances)

Ohio State to be added to EA Sports' Madden NFL 22 Campus Legends mode

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2014*, 2016, 2019, 2020

Overall Record

3-3

*Won CFP national title

Clemson Tigers (6 appearances)

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2015, 2016*, 2017, 2018*, 2019, 2020

Overall Record

6-4

*Won CFP national title

Alabama Crimson Tide (7 appearances)

WATCH: What Alabama coach Nick Saban said about Ohio State postgame

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Year(s) of Appearance

2014, 2015*, 2016, 2017*, 2018, 2020*, 2021

Overall Record

9-4

*Won CFP national title

