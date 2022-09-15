College Football Playoff announces new start time for title game

Although the Irish have almost no shot at playing in the College Football Playoff this season, that still doesn’t mean that the average college football fan won’t be tuning in to watch the semifinals and championship game.

What we knew previously was that the two teams were scheduled to have a 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff time. That however, has chanced as the College Football Playoff twitter account gave an updated start time for the title game, now starting 50 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. EST. For a game that typically runs a bit longer than a normal contest, starting earlier makes a ton of sense.

Never too early to block time on the calendar! 📅 The 2023 #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship will kick off Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT – live from @SoFiStadium on @espn! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/6wwsEWxxIK — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) September 15, 2022

Especially since the game is played on a Monday, a school night, many of us have commitments we have to take care of Tuesday morning. It’s nice to know that the College Football Playoff cares a little bit about our sleep schedule.

