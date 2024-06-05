College Football Playoff announces schedule for new 12-team event in 2024-25
College Football Playoff announces schedule for new 12-team event in 2024-25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The countdown to kickoff for the new-look College Football Playoff.
The 2024-25 season will be the first to feature a 12-team playoff, up from the four-team format the playoff has used since it was first held in the 2014 season.
On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff officially announced the schedule for the 2024-25 playoff. The event will feature four rounds: the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and the national championship.
Here is a look at the full 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule:
First round
First-round games will feature teams seeded Nos. 5-12 and will be played at the home stadiums of the higher seeds (Nos. 5-8).
Friday, Dec. 20
First-round game No. 1: 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 21
First-round game No. 2: 12 p.m. ET, TNT
First-round game No. 3: 4 p.m. ET, TNT
First-round game No. 4: 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Quarterfinals
The top four seeds will get byes to the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will rotate annually between the following six bowl games: Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.
The Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the 2024-25 quarterfinals.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Semifinals
The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will be the semifinals for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, Jan. 10
Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the 2024-25 CFP National Championship matchup.
Monday, Jan. 20
College Football Playoff National Championship: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN