College Football Playoff announces schedule for new 12-team event in 2024-25

The countdown to kickoff for the new-look College Football Playoff.

The 2024-25 season will be the first to feature a 12-team playoff, up from the four-team format the playoff has used since it was first held in the 2014 season.

On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff officially announced the schedule for the 2024-25 playoff. The event will feature four rounds: the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and the national championship.

Here is a look at the full 2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule:

First round

First-round games will feature teams seeded Nos. 5-12 and will be played at the home stadiums of the higher seeds (Nos. 5-8).

Friday, Dec. 20

First-round game No. 1: 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 21

First-round game No. 2: 12 p.m. ET, TNT

First-round game No. 3: 4 p.m. ET, TNT

First-round game No. 4: 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals

The top four seeds will get byes to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will rotate annually between the following six bowl games: Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

The Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the 2024-25 quarterfinals.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl : 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Semifinals

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl will be the semifinals for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the 2024-25 CFP National Championship matchup.

Monday, Jan. 20