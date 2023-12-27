College Football Playoff announces Rose Bowl will feature drone show

The College Football Playoffs are less than a week away and while fans are excited to see the best teams in the nation face off, there is some exciting entertainment news that fans can also look forward to.

At the Rose Bowl semifinal matchup between top-ranked Michigan and No. 4 Alabama, the College Football Playoffs announced that fans will have an opportunity to experience the first-ever CFP drone show.

According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the post-game celebration will include a spectacular show performed by drones.

“An enchanting drone show featuring 450 synchronized drones” transforming the trophy ceremony into a “mesmerizing spectacle”

Drone shows are relatively new and have been done numerous times at high-profile sporting events around the country. Often seen as a creative alternative to fireworks, the Miami Dolphins hosted a drone show before their Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The footage from the Dolphins’ drone show can be seen below.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire