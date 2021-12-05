The College Football Playoff is announced

The wait is finally over. The College Football Playoff is set.

For two of the teams involved, it does not look too different than how many experts predicted it to start the season. The two SEC teams between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, have been slated as the two best teams all season and Alabama’s statement win in the SEC Championship game forced the College Football Playoff committee to put them in as a top seed.

The other teams that made the cut are a bit of a surprise based on how they were predicted to start the season.

Michigan played through a tougher Big Ten and the Cincinnati Bearcats are the first non-power five school to make the College Football Playoff.

Let’s look at the seeding for the College Football Playoff.

The Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Michigan Wolverines.

The Georgia Bulldogs.

The Cincinnati Bearcats.

