The College Football Playoff is announced
The wait is finally over. The College Football Playoff is set.
For two of the teams involved, it does not look too different than how many experts predicted it to start the season. The two SEC teams between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, have been slated as the two best teams all season and Alabama’s statement win in the SEC Championship game forced the College Football Playoff committee to put them in as a top seed.
The other teams that made the cut are a bit of a surprise based on how they were predicted to start the season.
Michigan played through a tougher Big Ten and the Cincinnati Bearcats are the first non-power five school to make the College Football Playoff.
Let’s look at the seeding for the College Football Playoff.
Number one
The Alabama Crimson Tide.
Number two
The Michigan Wolverines.
Number three
The Georgia Bulldogs.
Number four
The Cincinnati Bearcats.
