College Football Playoff 2023-24: Semifinal matchups, New Year's Six dates, times and more

In the final year of a four-team field, the College Football Playoff slate is set for 2023-24. Top-ranked Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game threw things into chaos, and in the end that win helped Bama secure the fourth spot in the playoff field, more than somewhat controversially over undefeated Florida State (who will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl).

Starting in the 2024-25 season, the CFP will expand to a 12-team format, with the six highest-ranked conference champions automatically in the field and the other six squads drawn from the highest-ranked remaining teams. It's just one of the major changes coming to college football next year, alongside massive conference re-alignment.

Keep reading for everything you need to know on the College Football Playoff and the biggest games of bowl season, including semifinal matchups, information on the National Championship game, New Year's Six schedules and more.

What teams are in the 2023-24 College Football Playoff?

The four teams in the 2023-24 CFP are No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama. Despite finishing their season undefeated at 13-0, Florida State University landed at No. 5, the first team on the outside looking in.

What are the semifinal matchup for the College Football Playoff?

The semifinal matchups for this year's College Football Playoff are No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. See below for dates, times, locations and TV channels for the semifinal games:



Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential: Alabama vs Michigan (Monday, January 1st at 5pm ET on ESPN)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Texas vs Washington (Monday, January 1st at 8:45pm ET on ESPN)

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship game?

The CFP National Championship game will be played Monday, January 8th at 7:30pm at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What bowl games serve as College Football Playoff Semifinals?

The two bowl games that will serve as CFP semifinals in the 2023-24 season are the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

What is the New Year’s Six Bowl Schedule?

In addition to the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bow, here's the list of teams in action across the Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Friday, December 29th at 8pm ET on ESPN

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Saturday, December 30th at 12pm ET on ESPN

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl - Saturday, December 30th at 4pm ET on ESPN

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

VRBO Fiesta Bowl - Monday, January 1st at 1pm ET on ESPN

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona