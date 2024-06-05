College Football Playoff 12-team bracket and schedule for 2025 season announced

The dates for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff are set.

The kickoff times and broadcast networks for all 11 games in the expanded version of the college football's postseason were revealed Wednesday.

The field will be announced on Dec. 8 - one day after the conclusion of conference championship weekend.

Four first-round games played at campus sites will take place on Dec. 20 and 21. Two games will be broadcasted on TNT Sports, part of the networks new agreement with the playoff that will also have it airing two first round games in the 2025-26 season. ESPN will air the remaining nine playoffs games.

The four quarterfinal games − played in Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl − will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and the two semifinals − played in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl − will be played Jan. 9 and 10. The national championship game will be Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

College Football Playoff schedule, bracket

Game Date Time (ET) Network First round First round game Dec. 20 8 p.m. ESPN, ABC First round game Dec. 21 12 p.m. TNT First round game Dec. 21 4 p.m. TNT First round game Dec. 21 8 p.m. ESPN, ABC Quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 7:30 p.m. ESPN Peach Bowl Jan. 1 1 p.m. ESPN Rose Bowl Jan. 1 5 p.m. ESPN Sugar Bowl Jan. 1 8:45 p.m. ESPN Semifinal Orange Bowl Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. ESPN Cotton Bowl Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. ESPN National Championship Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. ESPN

