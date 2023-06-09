College football players are urged to reject EA’s NIL offer for upcoming video game
Several years ago, EA scrapped its college football video game because it couldn’t do it without potentially infringing on the names, images, and/or likenesses of players. Now that players can be compensated for such things, EA is back in the game — and it’s offering players cash to allow their names, images, and likenesses to [more]
College football players are urged to reject EAs NIL offer for upcoming video game originally appeared on NBC Sports