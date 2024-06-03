College football players, not other athletes, should receive their revenue sharing | Adams

College football players received great news when the NCAA settled its $2.8 billion antitrust suit requiring revenue sharing for student-athletes.

OK, I realize “student-athletes” is an outdated term. That was just a slipup. Let’s not get bogged down there.

Let’s focus on all the money college athletes might receive as part of the settlement. It might not be as much as you think.

Translation: Revenue sharing shouldn’t be for everyone.

Go back to my beginning: “College football players … “

Revenue sharing implies having revenue. Football is the biggest money maker. Nothing else comes close. In fact, most college sports lose money. Some lose a lot of money.

Why should they take a chunk of the money earned by football players?

Answer: They shouldn’t.

I realize there are other issues involved when you are dealing with a university. Title IX is a big issue, as it should be. However, there’s no football equivalent in women’s sports.

Something else about football: The risk of severe injuries among its practitioners. Sure, there’s a risk of injury in all sports. But the concussion factor separates football from most sports. The wear and tear on the body also extends from the neck on down. The attrition in football is unlike that of any sport.

There always has been disparity between football and other college sports. The disparity is growing, as you might have noticed from the mega-money television deals football is producing.

Decision-makers need to keep that in mind when they’re debating how revenue should be dispersed. The sport and its participants need protection. And that’s in the best interest of all college sports. If not for football, do you really think so many other sports would flourish?

So, it’s crucial to protect the sport. Cutting the size of football rosters would be a mistake. This isn’t the NFL, where you can pick up proven players off the waiver wire at any time.

Hopefully, common sense will prevail, and decisions will be made in the best interest of the sport that matters most as a revenue producer.

It’s not as though athletes in other sports still won’t cash in on their name, image, and likeness – just as they do now. More NIL money could be available for athletes in non-revenue sports if the revenue sharing were confined to sports that earn revenue.

Many SEC schools are excelling in numerous sports. Tennessee is one of them.

The Vols and Lady Vols should continue to thrive. Athletic director Danny White is just one of the reasons why. He seems committed to success in all sports.

ADAMS: Why the SEC is already a super conference. It doesn't need anybody else

UT also has the support staff and facilities to complement the high-level athletes it recruits. And few programs can match its fan support. Just check the attendance figures.

But when you are talking about sharing revenue with athletes, you need to check something else. You need to check the source of revenue.

Football is the driving force behind college sports revenue. It’s crucial – for the good of all college sports – to remember that.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: College football players entitled to their share not other athletes