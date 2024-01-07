College football players with the best 2024 Heisman odds
Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck is projected to be a Heisman contender in 2024. LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman in 2023 after an incredible season. Who will win the prestigious award in 2024?
The 2024 Heisman race will primarily feature quarterbacks. 12 of the last 14 Heisman winners have played quarterback. It is a little too early to truly know who will be the contenders for the Heisman Trophy because we don’t know what top players are entering the 2024 NFL draft yet.
What college football players have the best odds to win the 2024 Heisman? All betting odds are per FanDuel.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (+2,000)
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to return for the 2024 season. College football fans should expect the Rebels to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2024.
Stats: 3,364 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns, and five interceptions
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (+2,000)
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy could enter the NFL draft after the national championship. If McCarthy returns, then he will be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.
Stats: 2,851 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns, and four interceptions
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+2,000)
Can another LSU Tigers quarterback win the Heisman? Garrett Nussmeier has looked great in limited action for the Tigers.
Stats: 591 passing yards, five total touchdowns, and one interception
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (+1,800)
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman got off to an excellent start in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury. Weigman had one of the top QBRs in the country (87.2) and should be one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC in 2024.
Stats: 979 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns, and two interceptions
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (+1,800)
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold could become the latest Sooners’ quarterback to win the Heisman. Arnold started against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. He has limited starting experience, but will play in a lot of big games in Oklahoma’s first season in the SEC.
Stats: 563 passing yards, five total touchdowns, and three interceptions
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (+1,500)
Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a former five-star recruit and looked very sharp in the Volunteers’ dominant bowl win over Iowa.
Stats: 314 passing yards, five total touchdowns, and zero interceptions
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (+1,500)
Kansas State transfer Will Howard will be in a great situation in Ohio State. Howard put up big numbers at Kansas State and could be the next transfer quarterback to win the Heisman.
Stats: 2,643 passing yards, 33 total touchdowns, and 10 interceptions
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+1,000)
Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel will play for Oregon in 2024. The Ducks had a Heisman contender in 2023 in quarterback Bo Nix. Oregon will be playing in its first season in the Big Ten.
Stats: 3,660 passing yards, 42 total touchdowns, and six interceptions
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (+750)
Quinn Ewers is a former five-star recruit. He has to make a key NFL draft decision after falling in the College Football Playoff to Washington.
2023 stats: 3,479 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns, and six interceptions
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (+750)
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will return for the 2024 college football season. Beck will have a ton of weapons to pass to at Georgia. The Bulldogs face a very challenging schedule in 2024.
Stats: 3,941 passing yards, 28 total touchdowns and six interceptions
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (+750)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will likely return in 2024. Milroe and the Crimson Tide should be in the mix to win the SEC and the Heisman.
Stats: 2,834 passing yards, 35 total touchdowns and six interceptions