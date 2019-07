College Football Player Projections

I’ve laid out 690 player projections. That’s 130 quarterbacks, 250 running backs. 250 wide receivers. 60 tight ends. If your college fantasy football league is deeper than that, you may need to take a look in the mirror.

While on the topic, I wanted to share my thoughts on college fantasy football as a whole. I’m totally fine with Power 5 only leagues and hate to see the hate against them. Tracking 130 teams is a major barrier to entry for an average college football fan, and most college football fans are fans of Power 5 teams. I want more people trying CFF and I think Power 5 only leagues are our best way to add more people into our game. Secondly, I prefer best-ball leagues with really deep rosters. But everyone should have at least one league where the waiver wire matters. Adds and drops can be a lot to manage given the number of injuries with expanded rosters, so make sure to read waiver wire columns. Lastly (and most importantly), there’s no reason to have playoffs in college fantasy football. There’s already enough variance in fantasy. Let’s not have one week dictate who wins a championship. We should want to award the best team, not the team who had the most positive variance late in the season. But that’s not even the worst of it. Bye weeks are still a thing during college fantasy football playoffs! You want Travis Etienne sitting on your bench because Clemson has a bye during your semis? I know I don’t.

Week Teams with a bye during CFF playoffs 13 Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Western Michigan 14 Massachusetts, USC

Quarterbacks

Players are listed in projected season-long fantasy points, which are close to but not exactly fantasy rankings.

Running Backs

Receivers

Tight Ends

