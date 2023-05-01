College football: Phil Steele makes his preseason AP top 10 prediction

There is something about this time of year that excites me. Sure, May generally means the weather is going to soon turn (not the case today if you live anywhere near Chicago) and the days will soon be filled with sunshine.

It also means that before long you’ll be able to walk into your local drug store or book store and college football preview magazines will be lining the shelves. I’ve always enjoyed reading them and as odd as it probably sounds, I genuinely think the excitement of getting a college football preview magazine helped lay the groundwork to why I turned into such a fan of the sport at a young age.

I digress, though. One of my favorites each summer is the magazine (or more accurately – college football bible) that Phil Steele puts together. It’s loaded with information as he capitalizes on the access he gets to so many coaches and programs.

Before his magazine goes to print, Steele also releases a variety of items through his website. One such piece is when he projects the Associated Press preseason top-10. He does it annually and usually does it rather well.

He already has that out for this year. A quick glance of it shows Notre Dame just cracking the top 10 as the Irish welcome the Sam Hartman era (or season) along with a new play-caller, no Michael Mayer, and what should be one of the best offensive lines in football.

Below is the entire top 10 Steele projects the AP Poll to resemble when its released in August.

Notre Dame

Last season: 9-4 overall, won Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina

Southern Cal

Last season: 11-3, lost Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane

Clemson

Last season: 11-3, lost Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee

Florida State

Last season: 10-3, beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

LSU

Last season: 10-4, beat Purdue in Citrus Bowl

Penn State

Last season: 11-2, beat Utah in Rose Bowl

Michigan

Last season: 13-1, lost to TCU in College Football Playoff Semi-final (Fiesta Bowl)

Ohio State

Last season: 11-2, lost to Georgia in College Football Playoff Semi-Final (Peach Bowl)

Alabama

Last season: Beat Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Georgia

Last season: 15-0, national champions

