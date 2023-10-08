College football: OU wins thriller vs. Texas; Alabama outlasts Texas A&M

A recap and roundup of college football games in Texas on Saturday, led by Oklahoma's dramatic win against Texas and Alabama's victory in College Station against Texas A&M.

Oklahoma 34, Texas 30

DALLAS — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. It was their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the SEC. The pocket was collapsing around him when Gabriel threw the game-winner to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

College Football Bohls: In the end, Oklahoma was just the better team in 34-30 win over Texas

Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jalen Milroe passed for a career-high 321 yards and Jermaine Burton caught two touchdown passes as No. 11 Alabama beat Texas A&M 26-20 on Saturday to take control of the SEC West. Burton had nine catches for 197 yards for the Crimson Tide. Milroe, the Texas native, completed 21 of 33 passes and was sacked six times. The Aggies got within one score when coach Jimbo Fisher elected to have Randy Bond kick a 20-yard field goal with 2:11 remaining, but Alabama recovered an ensuing onside kick and moved the chains for a first down to run out the clock.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State rushed for 215 yards and the defense intercepted four passes as the Cyclones pulled away for a 27-14 win over TCU. Eli Sanders led the way for Iowa State, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cyclones averaged well over 6 yards per carry before taking a knee at the end of the game, wearing down TCU in the second half. Abu Sama ran for a 55-yard touchdown with 11:30 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 17-7 lead. Iowa State, which improved to 20-5 in its last 25 Big 12 home games. Emani Bailey led the Horned Frogs with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts – his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

WACO, Texas — Behren Morton threw for 180 yards with three touchdowns while running for another score, Tahj Brooks ran 31 times for 170 yards and Texas Tech beat Baylor 39-14. A year after a four-touchdown loss at home against the Bears, Texas Tech took the lead for good when Morton threw a 13-yard TD to Coy Eakin on its first drive. Morton completed 19 of 26 passes, including scoring strikes of 16 and 18 yards to Baylor Cupp on his only catches of the night. Brooks had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Texas Tech is 3-3 while Baylor is 2-4.

UConn 38, Rice 31

HOUSTON — Ta’Quan Roberson threw two touchdown passes, defensive tackle Jelani Stafford ran for two and UConn forced four turnovers and picked up its first win over the season 38-31 over Rice. Rice led 14-0 after one quarter but the Huskies scored the next four touchdowns, including Jackson Mitchell’s 50-yard scoop and score after a backwards pass for a 28-14 lead early in the second half. J.T. Daniels’ second touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey in the second half, a 30-yarder, pulled the Owls within 31-28 with 6:56 to play. But four plays later Roberson found Justin Joly over the middle and he turned it into a 59-yard score. The Owls reached the UConn 5 before settling for a field goal with 40 seconds left but the Huskies covered the onside kick.

Navy 27, North Texas 24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24. Tecza had a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and his 21-yarder stretched the Navy (2-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) lead to 27-17 with 7:07 to play. Ayo Adeyi broke loose on a 47-yard touchdown run that cut the North Texas (2-3, 0-1) deficit to a field goal with 5:23 remaining. The Mean Green got the ball back with just under two minutes left at their own 20 but couldn’t pick up a first down.

UTSA 49, Temple 34

PHILADELPHIA — Frank Harris threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead UTSA to a 49-34 victory over Temple in the Roadrunners’ American Athletic Conference opener. Harris completed 25 of 33 passes for 338 yards for UTSA (2-3, 1-0). Harris connected with Joshua Cephus for a 17-yard touchdown to pull the Roadrunners even at 14 early in the second quarter. He scored on a 1-yard run on the following possession to give UTSA the lead. E.J. Warner answered with a 31-yard scoring strike to John Adams for Temple (2-4, 0-2), tying the game at 21. Robert Henry scored on a 6-yard run and UTSA took a 28-21 lead into halftime.

UIW 33, Southeastern Louisiana 26

SAN ANTONIO — Zach Calzada accounted for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 33-26 victory. Calzada threw a pair of touchdown passes to help Incarnate Word (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference) build a 24-6 halftime lead. Calzada’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-19 late in the third. Southeastern Louisiana capped the scoring on Eli Sawyer’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bauer Sharp with 6:18 remaining. After forcing a three-and-out, Sawyer led a 15-play drive to the Cardinals’ 23-yard line but then threw an interception with 43 seconds left.

Nicholls 38, Houston Christian 7

THIBODAUX, La. — Collin Guggenheim tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns, Jaylon Spears ran for 113 yards and Nicholls overwhelmed Houston Christian 38-7. Guggenheim ran it in from the 5, 4, 2 and 1 while Spears played the long game averaging 14.1 yards per dash with his longest a 58-yard jaunt. Spears had eight carries. Guggenheim scored three of his four touchdowns in the third to clinch the win for Nicholls. Colby Suits threw for 170 yards and three interceptions for the Huskies.

College football 'One shot, one kill': Dalen Cambre's punt block in Louisiana football's win v. Texas State

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Texas State 30

LAFAYETTE, La. — Zeon Criss accounted for four touchdowns, including an 5-yard pass and an 8-yard run for TDs in the final 6 minutes to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 34-30. TJ Finley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert to give Texas State a 30-21 lead with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter but Criss hit Jacob Bernard for a 21-yard gain on a third-and-20 play to keep alive an 11-play, 63-yard drive that culminated when Robert Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:54 to play. Dalen Cambre blocked a punt that was returned 8 yards to the Bobcats 30 by Patrick Mensah and four plays later Criss’ rushing TD gave ULL its first lead of the game about 2:21 remaining.

Lamar 27, Northwestern State 13

BEAUMONT, Texas — Damashja Harris returned a first-half kickoff 95 yards for a score, Kyndon Fuselier recovered a fumble in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown and Lamar pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Northwestern State 27-13. The go-ahead score came after Lamar quarterback Robert Coleman connected with Andre Dennis for a 45-yard gain. Dennis fumbled but the ball was recovered in the end zone by Fuselier to put Lamar (3-3, 2-0 Southland Conference) up 20-13. RJ Carver wrapped up the victory on a 3-yard scoring run with 4:18 left to play after Northwestern State (0-5, 0-1) turned the ball over on downs at its own 15-yard line. Northwestern State RB Chance Newman ran for a 1-yard TD to knot the score at 7-all in the second quarter, but Harris returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

College football Alabama football finally found go-to receiving weapon vs. Texas A&M

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas college football recap: OU tops Texas; Alabama outlasts Aggies