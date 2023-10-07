College football: Ohio State's dominance against Maryland will continue

Oct. 7—Before this season, a battle of unbeatens is not a description that could ever be applied to an Ohio State football game against Maryland.

But this season it fits. Maryland (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will come into Ohio Stadium without a loss and might be the second-best team No. 4 OSU (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has faced so far this season.

Ohio State and Maryland have played each other eight times since the Terrapins entered the Big Ten in 2014 and OSU has won all eight of those games.

Last year's game at College Park, which OSU won 43-30, was close. The 2018 game, also at Maryland, was even closer at 52-51, with the Terrapins missing a two-point conversion pass which would have won the game in overtime.

OSU's other six wins in the series have been by 59 points (twice), 49 points, 48 points, 28 points and 21 points.

Maryland has built its 5-0 record with wins against opponents of questionable quality. After opening the season with a win over FCS Towson, it has beaten Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana, four teams that have combined for five victories.

While Maryland's schedule can be questioned, there is nothing questionable about its quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, his receivers, and a surprisingly successful offensive line, which has allowed only three sacks all season. Maryland allowed a Big Ten-worst 43 sacks last season.

Tagovailoa, a three-year starter, leads the Big Ten in passing yards (1,464) and touchdown passes (13). He threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns against OSU last season.

He gets high grades for accuracy and for his ability to buy time and extend plays, which can lead to explosive plays.

Maryland's hopes of a program defining upset win begin with him. And Ohio State's plan to stop the Terrapins' offense begins with making life difficult for him for four quarters.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said earlier this week the Buckeyes will need to put "coordinated pressure" on Tagavailoa. When asked to define coordinated pressure, he didn't want to reveal what that meant.

Ohio State's defense has taken a significant step forward this season. It wasn't perfect at Notre Dame when it gave up two long scoring drives in the second half. And it has been questioned about its lack of sacks (5, which ranks No. 13 in the Big Ten).

But it has given up only four touchdowns in the first four games of the season and has not yet been burned by a big play.

Offensively, Ohio State's two biggest questions coming into the season were its offensive line and quarterback.

The line and quarterback Kyle McCord have answered some but not all of the questions they faced.

OSU coach Ryan Day said he saw a lot of guys gain confidence from a 17-14 win over Notre Dame two weeks ago.

While this might be the best Maryland team OSU has ever faced, a repeat of the game the Buckeyes played against Notre Dame, or maybe even just close to that level, should be enough to get another win.

The prediction: Ohio State 35, Maryland 21.