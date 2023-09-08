College football: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State

Sep. 8—QUARTERBACKS

Kyle McCord (20 of 33 for 239 yards, no touchdowns, one interception) played all but three snaps in the first half and the last two minutes of Ohio State's 23-3 win over Indiana in its opener. Those three snaps and running out the clock at the end of the game were the only playing time OSU's No. 2 quarterback, Devin Brown, got.

Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson became the Penguins' starter the second half of last season and was 11 of 19 for 130 yards and a touchdown in their 52-10 win over Valparaiso in this year's opener.

Advantage: Ohio State

RUNNING BACKS

Junior TreVeyon Henderson (12 carries, 47 yards) looked more like the freshman version of himself than the banged up sophomore version of last season against Indiana. Chip Trayanum led Ohio State's rushers with 57 yards and Miyan Williams scored both of OSU's touchdowns.

First-year starter Tyshon King rushed for 111 yards and scored two touchdowns against Valparaiso. Shawn Watley and Ceephus Harris also got carries when the Penguins rolled up 302 yards rushing and 471 yards of total offense.

Advantage: Ohio State

RECEIVERS

After Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka combined for only five catches and 34 yards against Indiana, the question is was that a fluke or is there a strategy other defenses can try to copy to slow down OSU's star receivers.

Bryce Oliver was first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference last season when he caught 59 passes. Max Tomczak, nephew of former Ohio State quarterback Mike Tomczak, caught 26 passes last year. Oliver led YSU's receivers with five catches for 65 yards against Valparaiso.

Advantage: Ohio State

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

With three first-year starters, Ohio State's offensive line is one of the biggest questions about the 2023 Buckeyes. The line was effective at times but questionable at other times against Indiana. OSU converted only 2 of 12 third-down opportunities last Saturday.

Youngstown State has four returning starters on its offensive line. But only Jaisson Williams, who was honorable mention All-MVFC after last season, received any postseason recognition.

ADVANTAGE: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ohio State got a dominant performance, which started up front, from its defense against Indiana. It could be due for another one against Youngstown State. OSU got pressure on the quarterback without a lot of sacks. Hero Kanu's sack was the only one it had.

Defensive end Dylan Wudke is a three-year starter. He was second-team All-MVFC last season.

Advantage: Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

Steele Chambers led Ohio State with six tackles against Indiana.

Fifth-year player Alex Howard had a career game against Valparaiso with nine tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks.

Advantage: Ohio State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

There was one surprise in Ohio State's starting lineup when Josh Proctor started at free safety against Indiana. He responded with a tackle for loss and a pass break-up. Cornerback Denzel looks like he will have a big season. Sophomore nickel safety Sonny Styles got his first start and had 1.5 tackles for losses.

Safety Marcus Hooker is a name on YSU's roster that OSU fans will recognize. The younger brother of former Buckeyes standout Malik Hooker was honorable mention All-Big Ten at Ohio State before off-the-field issues ended his days in Columbus.

Advantage: Ohio State

SPECIAL TEAMS

OSU kicker is off to a perfect start after hitting his first three field goal attempts of the season.

Kicker Andrew Lastovka is 1 for 1 this season and punter Brendon Kilpatrick is averaging 42.3 yards per punt for the Penguins.

Advantage: Ohio State