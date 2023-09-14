College football: Ohio State recruiting update, trivia

Sep. 14—RECRUITING UPDATE

Elijah Melendez, a 4-star linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla., used X (Twitter) to say that he has received an offer from Ohio State. He has offers from around 30 schools, including Alabama, Georgia and USC.

Ethan Barbour, a 4-star tight end from Alpharetta, Ga., in the 2025 recruiting class, has narrowed his list of schools to five — Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina. He is ranked the No. 4 tight end nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.

Brandon Baker, a 5-star offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., plans to announce his college choice on Sept. 24, which is his birthday. Baker is ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally in 247sports.com's composite rankings. He has not announced a list of finalists, but Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska and Tennessee are among the schools recruiting analysts say could be the favorites to sign him.

BUCKEYES TRIVIA

1. True or false? Dan Wilkinson and Orlando Pace were both No. 1 overall NFL draft picks.

2. True or false? Nick Saban was fired as an Ohio State assistant coach by Earle Bruce.

3. How much does the victory bell at Ohio Stadium weigh?

4. What other varsity sport did former quarterback Greg Frey play at OSU?

Answers: 1. True; 2. True; 3. It weighs 2,420 pounds; 4. Baseball

SAY WHAT

"I'd rather be paid in tractors."

— Cade Stover on his preferred NIL payment