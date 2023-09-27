College football: Ohio State’s McCord shoots up QBR rankings after beating Notre Dame
For fans of Notre Dame, Saturday’s game at Duke will be the sixth of the year and at its conclusion will mark the halfway point through 2023 for the Fighting Irish.
The majority of the rest of the nation sits 1/3 of the way through their years, having almost all played four games to date.
As the sample size continues to grow, which quarterbacks are starting to emerge from the pack as the best in the game this fall?
When it comes to quarterback play, Total QBR, which is done by ESPN, is one of the more respected advanced metrics to grade quarterbacks with. Now what exactly is Total QBR?
Per ESPN – Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”
Through the regular season’s first four full weeks, here are college football’s top 25 quarterbacks according to Total QBR.
Chandler Morris - TCU
2023 QBR: 77.7
Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25
Analysis: After having some struggles against Colorado in Week 1, Morris has completed 74 of 100 passes while throwing 7 touchdowns and just one interception since.
DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State
2023 QBR: 78.1
Last week’s ranking: 13th (Down 11)
Analysis: After a strong first few weeks, DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State had a rough showing at Washington State. Uiagaleilei completed just 50% of his passes in the 38-35 loss.
Jack Plummer - Louisville
2023 QBR: 78.6
Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25
Analysis: Plummer was fantastic against Boston College, completing 18 of 21 passes for 388-yards and five touchdowns. For good measure he ran for a sixth score in the 56-28 drubbing.
JT Daniels - Rice
2023 QBR: 79.8
Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25
Analysis: Before you ask, yes that same JT Daniels that started at both USC and Georgia previously.
Riley Leonard - Duke
2023 QBR: 80.1
Last week’s ranking: 21st (Down 11)
Analysis: Leonard had a rather pedestrian game against UConn last week, throwing for under 250-yards, and rushing for just 30 (twice over 95-rushing yards this year). That didn’t matter a whole lot as the Blue Devils won and stayed undefeated for their showdown with Notre Dame this week.
Bo Nix - Oregon
2023 QBR: 80.6
Last week’s ranking: 17th (Down 3)
Analysis: Nix had a strong showing against Colorado as he completed 28 of 33 attempts for 276-yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score in the rout. Chances are his interception that proved uncostly are why he slid three spots from last week.
Jaylon Daniels - Kansas
2023 QBR: 82.0
Last week’s ranking: 22nd (Up 3)
Drew Allar - Penn State
2023 QBR: 82.2
Last week’s ranking: 25th (Up 7)
Quinn Ewers - Texas
2023 QBR: 82.2
Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25
Garrett Shrader - Syracuse
2023 QBR: 82.3
Last week’s ranking: 14th (Down 2)
Chandler Rogers - North Texas
2023 QBR: 80.6
Last week’s ranking: 19th (Up 3)
Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss
2023 QBR: 82.4
Last week’s ranking: 12th (Down 2)
Jayden Daniels - LSU
2023 QBR: 80.6
Last week’s ranking: 18th (Up 5)
Spencer Rattler - South Carolina
2023 QBR: 83.0
Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25
Caleb Williams - USC
2023 QBR: 85.5
Last week’s ranking: 4th (down 7)
Cameron Ward - Washington State
2023 QBR: 86.4
Last week’s ranking: 16th (Up 6)
Jordan Travis - Florida State
2023 QBR: 86.5
Last week’s ranking: 7th (down 3)
Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma
2023 QBR: 86.6
Last week’s ranking: 3rd (Down 5)
Sam Hartman - Notre Dame
2023 QBR: 86.8
Last week’s ranking: 6th (Down 1)
Analysis: Hartman was good but not great against Ohio State when making just one more play at pretty much any point of the game could have been the difference between a Notre Dame win and a Notre Dame loss.
Drake Maye - North Carolina
2023 QBR: 87.3
Last week’s ranking: 15th (Up 9)
Kyle McCord - Ohio State
2023 QBR: 87.7
Last week’s ranking: 9th (Up 4)
Analysis: McCord might not have had amazing numbers but he kept from getting sacked and his ability in extending plays and being able to maneuver pressure from Notre Dame proved worth its weight in gold in the Buckeyes comeback win.
Connor Weigman - Texas A&M
2023 QBR: 87.8
Last week’s ranking: 2nd (Down 2)
Analysis:
J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
2023 QBR: 91.0
Last week’s ranking: 12th (up 9)
Analysis: McCarthy bounced back after one of his poorer showings last week against Bowling Green. He opened the Big Ten slate with 214-yards passing, a passing touchdown, and rushed for over 50-yards in the victory at Rutgers.
Tyler Van Dyke - Miami
2023 QBR: 91.5
Last week’s ranking: 5th (Up 3)
Analysis: Van Dyke and Miami cruised over Temple as he threw for 220-yards and three touchdowns in the 41-7 victory.
Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington
2023 QBR: 93.7
Last week’s ranking: 1st (same)
Analysis: Penix was fantastic again over the weekend and some of the Heisman talk earlier in the year has only grown. Well, that and talk of Washington being a legitimate national championship contender. Penix is a huge reason why.