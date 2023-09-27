College football: Ohio State’s McCord shoots up QBR rankings after beating Notre Dame

For fans of Notre Dame, Saturday’s game at Duke will be the sixth of the year and at its conclusion will mark the halfway point through 2023 for the Fighting Irish.

The majority of the rest of the nation sits 1/3 of the way through their years, having almost all played four games to date.

As the sample size continues to grow, which quarterbacks are starting to emerge from the pack as the best in the game this fall?

When it comes to quarterback play, Total QBR, which is done by ESPN, is one of the more respected advanced metrics to grade quarterbacks with. Now what exactly is Total QBR?

Per ESPN – Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

Through the regular season’s first four full weeks, here are college football’s top 25 quarterbacks according to Total QBR.

Chandler Morris - TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 77.7

Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25

Analysis: After having some struggles against Colorado in Week 1, Morris has completed 74 of 100 passes while throwing 7 touchdowns and just one interception since.

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 78.1

Last week’s ranking: 13th (Down 11)

Analysis: After a strong first few weeks, DJ Uiagalelei and Oregon State had a rough showing at Washington State. Uiagaleilei completed just 50% of his passes in the 38-35 loss.

Jack Plummer - Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 78.6

Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25

Analysis: Plummer was fantastic against Boston College, completing 18 of 21 passes for 388-yards and five touchdowns. For good measure he ran for a sixth score in the 56-28 drubbing.

JT Daniels - Rice

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 79.8

Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25

Analysis: Before you ask, yes that same JT Daniels that started at both USC and Georgia previously.

Riley Leonard - Duke

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 80.1

Last week’s ranking: 21st (Down 11)

Analysis: Leonard had a rather pedestrian game against UConn last week, throwing for under 250-yards, and rushing for just 30 (twice over 95-rushing yards this year). That didn’t matter a whole lot as the Blue Devils won and stayed undefeated for their showdown with Notre Dame this week.

Bo Nix - Oregon

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 80.6

Last week’s ranking: 17th (Down 3)

Analysis: Nix had a strong showing against Colorado as he completed 28 of 33 attempts for 276-yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score in the rout. Chances are his interception that proved uncostly are why he slid three spots from last week.

Jaylon Daniels - Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 82.0

Last week’s ranking: 22nd (Up 3)

Drew Allar - Penn State

USA TODAY SPORTS

2023 QBR: 82.2

Last week’s ranking: 25th (Up 7)

Visit Nittany Lions Wire

Quinn Ewers - Texas

USA TODAY SPORTS

2023 QBR: 82.2

Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25

Visit Longhorns Wire

Garrett Shrader - Syracuse

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 82.3

Last week’s ranking: 14th (Down 2)

Chandler Rogers - North Texas

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 80.6

Last week’s ranking: 19th (Up 3)

Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 82.4

Last week’s ranking: 12th (Down 2)

Jayden Daniels - LSU

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 80.6

Last week’s ranking: 18th (Up 5)

Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

2023 QBR: 83.0

Last week’s ranking: Not in top 25

Caleb Williams - USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 85.5

Last week’s ranking: 4th (down 7)

Visit Trojans Wire

Cameron Ward - Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 86.4

Last week’s ranking: 16th (Up 6)

Jordan Travis - Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 86.5

Last week’s ranking: 7th (down 3)

Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma

USA TODAY SPORTS

2023 QBR: 86.6

Last week’s ranking: 3rd (Down 5)

Visit Sooners Wire

Sam Hartman - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 86.8

Last week’s ranking: 6th (Down 1)

Analysis: Hartman was good but not great against Ohio State when making just one more play at pretty much any point of the game could have been the difference between a Notre Dame win and a Notre Dame loss.

Drake Maye - North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 87.3

Last week’s ranking: 15th (Up 9)

Visit Tar Heels Wire

Kyle McCord - Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

2023 QBR: 87.7

Last week’s ranking: 9th (Up 4)

Analysis: McCord might not have had amazing numbers but he kept from getting sacked and his ability in extending plays and being able to maneuver pressure from Notre Dame proved worth its weight in gold in the Buckeyes comeback win.

Visit Buckeyes Wire

Connor Weigman - Texas A&M

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 87.8

Last week’s ranking: 2nd (Down 2)

Analysis:

Visit Aggies Wire

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

USA TODAY SPORTS

2023 QBR: 91.0

Last week’s ranking: 12th (up 9)

Analysis: McCarthy bounced back after one of his poorer showings last week against Bowling Green. He opened the Big Ten slate with 214-yards passing, a passing touchdown, and rushed for over 50-yards in the victory at Rutgers.

Visit Wolverines Wire

Tyler Van Dyke - Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 91.5

Last week’s ranking: 5th (Up 3)

Analysis: Van Dyke and Miami cruised over Temple as he threw for 220-yards and three touchdowns in the 41-7 victory.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 QBR: 93.7

Last week’s ranking: 1st (same)

Analysis: Penix was fantastic again over the weekend and some of the Heisman talk earlier in the year has only grown. Well, that and talk of Washington being a legitimate national championship contender. Penix is a huge reason why.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire