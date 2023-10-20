College football: Ohio State will frustrate Penn State again

Oct. 20—A football player who does magic. Isn't that what every football coach and every football fan is looking for?

But Jon Dorenbos, who had a 14-year career as an NFL long snapper, has put a unique twist on that wish. He is an actual magician who was a finalist on America's Got Talent in 2016.

Dorenbos, who combines motivational speaking with his magic, performed at Penn State on Wednesday night.

There was no mention in a story on that event in the campus newspaper about whether the Nittany Lions' football coach James Franklin or any of his players attended Dorenbos' performance.

But Franklin and his players certainly are looking for what could be a magical moment for them when they play at Ohio State on Saturday. So is Ohio State.

Saturday'smatch-up between No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) could put the winner a step closer to a spot in the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff.

There is probably additional motivation in Saturday'sgame for Penn State. Wins over Ohio State and Michigan have been rare for the Nittany Lions in Franklin's 10 seasons as their coach. This could be a chance for Penn State to assert that it is one of the big boys in the Big Ten.

Penn State is 1-8 against Ohio State with Franklin as its coach and has lost six in a row to the Buckeyes, including two games by one point and another in overtime. It is 3-6 against Michigan the last nine seasons.

Some people say this year's team is the best Franklin has had at Penn State. Other people say the Nittany Lions have great talent but their schedule has not included much top flight competition until now.

Penn State has scored 30 or more points in 13 consecutive games dating back to last season. It ranks No. 1 nationally in total defense, pass defense and sacks per game.

Defensive ends Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson and linebacker Abdul Carter lead Penn State's pass rush. Penn State might be the fastest defense Ohio State has played this season. The match-up between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Penn State cornerback Kalen King also could be interesting.

Offensively, Penn State has run the ball 54 percent of the time. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar has thrown for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns and is the only Big Ten starting quarterback who has not thrown an interception.

Sophomore running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen lead the Nittany Lions' running game, as they did last season as freshmen.

For a change, the biggest question for Ohio State isn't about its offensive line this week. But that's not a good thing because the most pressing question is about the injury status of five important players.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not make the trip to Purdue last Saturday because of a leg injury he suffered in the Maryland game. Running back TreVeyon Henderson sat out a second consecutive game with an unspecified injury and running back Miyan Williams also was unavailable.

Running back Chip Trayanum and cornerback Denzel Burke were injured at Purdue and did not return to the game.

It might take some magic on the field or in the trainer's room but Ohio State will add to its winning streak over Penn State in a close game.

The prediction: Ohio State 27, Penn State 24.