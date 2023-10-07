College football: Ohio State finally able to dispatch Maryland

Oct. 7—COLUMBUS — In the end, No. 4 Ohio State's 37-17 win over Maryland on Saturday at Ohio Stadium ended the way it was predicted to end — with a multi-touchdown victory over the Terrapins for the Buckeyes.

But getting to that final score was anything but easy for OSU (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) when Maryland (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) grabbed the lead early and didn't give it up until two minutes were left in the third quarter.

The day got off to a very bad start for Ohio State when it went three-and-out on its first possession of the game and then, instead of punting, inexplicably snapped the ball to linebacker Cody Simon, who was stopped for a 3-yard loss.

Three plays and 30 yards later, Maryland went up 7-0 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Kaden Prather.

After the game, Day said what appeared to be a fake punt was actually a bad snap by OSU's long snapper.

But he didn't have an explanation for a first half, which included Ohio State falling behind 10-0 before tying the game 10-10 at halftime.

"I didn't quite understand what was going on there on the first couple drives. We wanted to start fast in this game and we didn't get that done," Day said. "I wish I had an answer. We got off schedule and put ourselves in some bad situations. I was pleased with the second half but not the first half."

After Maryland took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, it was a defensive play that got OSU back into the game when safety Josh Proctor intercepted a pass and scored with 9:41 left in the first half.

OSU tied the game 10-10 on a 36-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding with 1:32 to play in the first half.

OSU's No. 1 running back, TreVeyon Henderson, sat out the game because of an undisclosed injury and it showed in its rushing statistics in the first half and in the game. The Buckeyes ran for 16 yards in the first half and 88 yards in the game.

"We expect him to play next week (at Purdue). It was one of those things where if you put him in the game could he have a setback and the answer was yes. He could have played in the game but the decision was made," Day said.

Maryland regained the lead on its first possession of the second half when Tagovailoa's 9-yard touchdown run put the Terrapins in front 17-10.

Ohio State answered with a 4-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Chip Trayanum that made it 17-17.

Fielding's 24-yard field goal gave OSU a 20-17 lead with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Seventeen unanswered points in the fourth quarter — on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord to Cade Stover, on a 17-yard pass from McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr., and another field goal by Fielding — finished the scoring.

McCord was 19 of 29 for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison caught 8 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

McCord completed 11 of the 14 passes he threw in the second half for 194 yards and both of his touchdown throws came in the second half.

He even found something good to say about the first half. "As crazy as it may sound, things like that are good for us in the long run. We knew not to panic and just stick to our fundamentals and our rules and eventually something is going to pop. That's what happened," he said.

"Even when they scored in the second half, nobody panicked, nobody was freaking out. We knew exactly what to do — get the ball down (the field) and score."

Day pointed to the way OSU played defense as one of the highlights of the game.

"I think the defense did some great things in this game. Jim (defensive coordinator Jim Knowles) and the staff had a great game plan. They were really a step ahead. The pick six by Proctor was huge," he said.

Tagovailoa, who torched Indiana for five touchdown passes last week, was 21 of 41 for 196 yards and one touchdown. He threw two interceptions, was sacked twice and was pressured most of the game.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka left the game with an injury but Day said he did not have any information on the seriousness of the injury after the game.

"They're evaluating Emeka right now. It doesn't really seem like anything major but I don't have an answer right now," he said.

Game summary

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.