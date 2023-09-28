College football odds: USC appears to be too much for Deion Sanders' upstart Colorado team

The world finally saw what Colorado really is: A team that generates loads of hype each week but has plenty of problems with its line play on both sides of the ball. Those problems will continue to carry over into Week 5.

USC (-21.5) at Colorado (+800)

Over/Under 73.5

Shedeur Sanders' (lack of) pass protection

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most sacked quarterback in the FBS after taking seven sacks against Oregon last week. That does not bode well against the third-highest graded pass rush in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. Before Colorado's lone touchdown with 5:20 left in the game, Colorado had made it no further than Oregon's 38-yard line. A similar situation is in the cards this week against the Trojans.

USC has two players inside the top 30 for quarterback pressure in Solomon Byrd and Bear Alexander, who have combined for 31 pressures and seven sacks. It’s the lack of protection combined with limited experience against elite opposition that's led to Sanders posting negative rushing yards in three of his four games this season.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have a formidable matchup against USC on Saturday. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The sack yards are taking a toll and holding the offense back against tougher defensive opponents. In two of his four games, Sanders has a combined for 21 carries for minus-64 yards. Coach Deion Sanders defended his son to reporters for holding the ball, explaining that he’s on the sideline and can’t see what his quarterback sees and that he trusts in him. Hasn’t worked out yet.

Colorado needs a running game

USC’s defense has been susceptible to the run, allowing 198 rushing yards to San Jose State and 130 to Arizona State. In both games, the Trojans allowed at least 100 rushing yards to a single running back. Colorado has only one running back with more than 100 yards the entire season, and that's Dylan Edwards with 157. He's rushed for no more than 57 yards in a single game. Being a one-dimensional offense is not going to cut it against tougher opponents.

Third-down defense

When it comes to winning games, covering spreads, and keeping the defense fresh, the big-time moments on third down could make the difference. The Trojans have the upper hand against Colorado in that regard. USC does a great job of early down defense, forcing opponents into third-and-long situations and ranking top 30 for opponent third downs per game. Not only is Alex Grinch’s defense forcing third-down situations, but it is holding down the fort by allowing a 32.79% conversion rate, 25th best in the country. Colorado is bottom 30 (102nd) in allowing a 45% conversion rate.

If USC can apply pressure, come through with sacks, limit third-down conversions and click on offense, it has the recipe to cover a 21.5-point spread.