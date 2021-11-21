College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 13
The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 13. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Where are the possible values going into Week 13 of the college football season?
What are the early lines as they first come out, and where are the ones that might be a bit off? In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, I take a guess on the lines without looking at what the real ones are, and then go back and add them.
College Football Week 13 Lines, November 23
Buffalo at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -6.5
Actual Line: Ball State -6
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -1
Actual Line: Western Michigan -3.5
College Football Week 13 Lines, November 25
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -5
Actual Line: Mississippi State -2
College Football Week 13 Lines, November 26
Fresno State at San Jose State
Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -8
Actual Line: Fresno State -9
Ohio at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -3
Actual Line: Ohio -6
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -8
Actual Line: Central Michigan -8.5
Boise State at San Diego State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -3.5
Actual Line: Boise Stae -1.5
Kansas State at Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -2
Actual Line: Texas -3
Utah State at New Mexico
Fiu Early Guess: Utah State -15
Actual Line: Utah State -16
Iowa at Nebraska
Fiu Early Guess: Nebraska -3
Actual Line: Nebraska -3.5
UTEP at UAB
Fiu Early Guess: UAB -10
Actual Line: UAB -12.5
North Carolina at NC State
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -5
Actual Line: NC State -7
Missouri at Arkansas
Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -10
Actual Line: Arkansas -15
USF at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: UCF -11
Actual Line: UCF -14
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -13
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -15
UNLV at Air Force
Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -14
Actual Line: Air Force -18.5
TCU at Iowa State
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -17
Actual Line: Iowa State -15
Washington State at Washington
Fiu Early Guess: Washington State -3
Actual Line: Washington State -2
Colorado at Utah
Fiu Early Guess: Utah -20
Actual Line: Utah -24
Cincinnati at East Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -14
Actual Line: Cincinnati -13.5
Ohio State at Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -11
Actual Line: Ohio State -7.5
Army at Liberty
Fiu Early Guess: Army -5
Actual Line: Liberty -3
Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -25
Actual Line: Tennessee -31
Miami at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Miami -17
Actual Line: Miami -21
Troy at Georgia State
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -8
Actual Line: Georgia State -6
Pitt at Syracuse
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -9
Actual Line: Pitt -11
Navy at Temple
Fiu Early Guess: Navy -13
Actual Line: Navy -13
Wake Forest at Boston College
Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -8
Actual Line: Wake Forest -5
West Virginia at Kansas
Fiu Early Guess: West Virginia -13.5
Actual Line: West Virginia -15.5
Kentucky at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -2
Actual Line: Louisville -2
Houston at UConn
Fiu Early Guess: Houston -31
Actual Line: Houston -32.5
Maryland at Rutgers
Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -4
Actual Line: Maryland -2
Georgia at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -33
Actual Line: Georgia -35
Indiana at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -13
Actual Line: Purdue -15
Virginia Tech at Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -11.5
Actual Line: Virginia -8
Northwestern at Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Illinois -5
Actual Line: Illinois -6.5
Akron at Toledo
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -23
Actual Line: Toledo -28.5
Texas Tech at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -11
Actual Line: Baylor -13.5
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -7.5
Actual Line: Wisconsin -6.5
Miami University at Kent State
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -5
Actual Line: Kent State -2.5
Louisiana Tech at Rice
Fiu Early Guess: Rice -2
Actual Line: Louisiana Tech -3
UTSA at North Texas
Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -11.5
Actual Line: UTSA -11.5
Arizona at Arizona State
Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -17
Actual Line: Arizona State -20
Charlotte at Old Dominion
Fiu Early Guess: Old Dominion -5
Actual Line: Old Dominion -10.5
UMass at New Mexico State
Fiu Early Guess: New Mexico State -6
Actual Line: New Mexico State -6
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -23.5
Actual Line: Appalachian State -24
BYU at USC
Fiu Early Guess: BYU -5
Actual Line: BYU -7.5
Cal at UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -8
Actual Line: UCLA -7
FIU at Southern Miss
Fiu Early Guess: Southern Miss -11
Actual Line: Southern Miss -10
Oregon State at Oregon
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -7
Actual Line: Oregon -7
Notre Dame at Stanford
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -24
Actual Line: Notre Dame -16.5
Hawaii at Wyoming
Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -11
Actual Line: Wyoming -9.5
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -5
Actual Line: Oklahoma -1.5
Tulsa at SMU
Fiu Early Guess: SMU -8
Actual Line: SMU -7
Alabama at Auburn
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -20
Actual Line: Alabama -19
Tulane at Memphis
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -13.5
Actual Line: Memphis -5.5
Clemson at South Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -7
Actual Line: Clemson -12.5
WKU at Marshall
Fiu Early Guess: WKU -3
Actual Line: PICK
Penn State at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -3
Actual Line: Penn State -1
Florida State at Florida
Fiu Early Guess: Florida -5.5
Actual Line: Florida -1
Texas A&M at LSU
Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -8
Actual Line: Texas A&M -6
ULM at Louisiana
Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -21
Actual Line: Louisiana -21.5
Texas State at Arkansas State
Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas State -6
Actual Line: Arkansas State -1
Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic
Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -5
Actual Line: Florida Atlantic -3
Nevada at Colorado State
Fiu Early Guess: Nevada -7
Actual Line: Nevada -6..5
SEC Championship early line is out …
Georgia vs Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -6
Actual Line: Georgia -4