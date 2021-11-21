College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 13

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 13. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Where are the possible values going into Week 13 of the college football season?

What are the early lines as they first come out, and where are the ones that might be a bit off? In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, I take a guess on the lines without looking at what the real ones are, and then go back and add them.

College Football Week 13 Lines, November 23

Buffalo at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -6.5

Actual Line: Ball State -6

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -1

Actual Line: Western Michigan -3.5

College Football Week 13 Lines, November 25

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -5

Actual Line: Mississippi State -2

College Football Week 13 Lines, November 26

Fresno State at San Jose State

Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -8

Actual Line: Fresno State -9

Ohio at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -3

Actual Line: Ohio -6

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -8

Actual Line: Central Michigan -8.5

Boise State at San Diego State

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -3.5

Actual Line: Boise Stae -1.5

Kansas State at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -2

Actual Line: Texas -3

Utah State at New Mexico

Fiu Early Guess: Utah State -15

Actual Line: Utah State -16

Iowa at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Nebraska -3

Actual Line: Nebraska -3.5

UTEP at UAB

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -10

Actual Line: UAB -12.5

North Carolina at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -5

Actual Line: NC State -7

Missouri at Arkansas

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -10

Actual Line: Arkansas -15

USF at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -11

Actual Line: UCF -14

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -13

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -15

UNLV at Air Force

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -14

Actual Line: Air Force -18.5

TCU at Iowa State

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -17

Actual Line: Iowa State -15

Story continues

Washington State at Washington

Fiu Early Guess: Washington State -3

Actual Line: Washington State -2

Colorado at Utah

Fiu Early Guess: Utah -20

Actual Line: Utah -24

Cincinnati at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -14

Actual Line: Cincinnati -13.5

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 13 Line Predictions, November 27

College Football Week 13 Lines, November 27

Ohio State at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -11

Actual Line: Ohio State -7.5

Army at Liberty

Fiu Early Guess: Army -5

Actual Line: Liberty -3

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -25

Actual Line: Tennessee -31

Miami at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -17

Actual Line: Miami -21

Troy at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -8

Actual Line: Georgia State -6

Pitt at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -9

Actual Line: Pitt -11

Navy at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: Navy -13

Actual Line: Navy -13

Wake Forest at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -8

Actual Line: Wake Forest -5

West Virginia at Kansas

Fiu Early Guess: West Virginia -13.5

Actual Line: West Virginia -15.5

Kentucky at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -2

Actual Line: Louisville -2

Houston at UConn

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -31

Actual Line: Houston -32.5

Maryland at Rutgers

Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -4

Actual Line: Maryland -2

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -33

Actual Line: Georgia -35

Indiana at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -13

Actual Line: Purdue -15

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 13 Line Predictions, November 27

College Football Week 13 Lines, November 27

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -11.5

Actual Line: Virginia -8

Northwestern at Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Illinois -5

Actual Line: Illinois -6.5

Akron at Toledo

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -23

Actual Line: Toledo -28.5

Texas Tech at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -11

Actual Line: Baylor -13.5

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -7.5

Actual Line: Wisconsin -6.5

Miami University at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -5

Actual Line: Kent State -2.5

Louisiana Tech at Rice

Fiu Early Guess: Rice -2

Actual Line: Louisiana Tech -3

UTSA at North Texas

Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -11.5

Actual Line: UTSA -11.5

Arizona at Arizona State

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -17

Actual Line: Arizona State -20

Charlotte at Old Dominion

Fiu Early Guess: Old Dominion -5

Actual Line: Old Dominion -10.5

UMass at New Mexico State

Fiu Early Guess: New Mexico State -6

Actual Line: New Mexico State -6

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -23.5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -24

BYU at USC

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -5

Actual Line: BYU -7.5

Cal at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -8

Actual Line: UCLA -7

FIU at Southern Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Southern Miss -11

Actual Line: Southern Miss -10

NEXT: More College Football Early Week 13 Line Predictions, November 27

College Football Week 13 Lines, November 27

Oregon State at Oregon

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -7

Actual Line: Oregon -7

Notre Dame at Stanford

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -24

Actual Line: Notre Dame -16.5

Hawaii at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -11

Actual Line: Wyoming -9.5

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -5

Actual Line: Oklahoma -1.5

Tulsa at SMU

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -8

Actual Line: SMU -7

Alabama at Auburn

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -20

Actual Line: Alabama -19

Tulane at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -13.5

Actual Line: Memphis -5.5

Clemson at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -7

Actual Line: Clemson -12.5

WKU at Marshall

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -3

Actual Line: PICK

Penn State at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -3

Actual Line: Penn State -1

Florida State at Florida

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -5.5

Actual Line: Florida -1

Texas A&M at LSU

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -8

Actual Line: Texas A&M -6

ULM at Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -21

Actual Line: Louisiana -21.5

Texas State at Arkansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas State -6

Actual Line: Arkansas State -1

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -5

Actual Line: Florida Atlantic -3

Nevada at Colorado State

Fiu Early Guess: Nevada -7

Actual Line: Nevada -6..5

SEC Championship early line is out …

Georgia vs Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -6

Actual Line: Georgia -4

– Bowl Projections | Rankings