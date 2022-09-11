College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 3

The early college football lines and odds for Week 3 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

What are the lines for Week 3 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?

After last week and all of the craziness, this gets more interesting than ever to try predicting how the public views the lines, at least right out of the gate.

As always, I give my first guess without looking, and then add the actual opening lines after.

College Football Week 3 Lines: Friday, September 16

Florida State at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -2.5

Actual Line: Louisville -1

Air Force at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -13

Actual Line: Air Force -15

College Football Week 3 Lines: Saturday, September 17

UConn at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -48

Actual Line: Michigan -46.5

Oklahoma at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -17.5

Actual Line: Oklahoma -13.5

Purdue at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -3

Actual Line: Purdue -1

Cincinnati vs Miami University

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -22

Actual Line: Cincinnati -20

WKU at Indiana

Fiu Early Guess: Indiana -8

Actual Line: Indiana -7.5

Georgia at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -22

Actual Line: Georgia -23.5

Texas State at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -36

Actual Line: Baylor -32.5

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -22.5

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -20

South Alabama at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -19.5

Actual Line: UCLA -10.5

Ohio at Iowa State

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -20

Actual Line: Iowa State -20.5

Cal at Notre Dame

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -10

Actual Line: Notre Dame -12.5

Tulane at Kansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -20

Actual Line: Kansas State -17.5

North Texas at UNLV

Fiu Early Guess: UNLV -3

Actual Line: UNLV -2

Troy at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -16

Actual Line: Appalachian State -13

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Vanderbilt -8

Actual Line: Vanderbilt -2.5

Colorado at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -29

Actual Line: Minnesota -27.5

BYU at Oregon

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -5.5

Actual Line: Oregon -3.5

College Football Week 3 Lines: Saturday, September 17

New Mexico State at Wisconsin

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -33.5

Actual Line: Wisconsin -37.5

Georgia Southern at UAB

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -8

Actual Line: UAB -11.5

Penn State at Auburn

Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -5

Actual Line: Penn State -3.5

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -16.5

Actual Line: Ole Miss -14.5

ULM at Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -48

Actual Line: Alabama -49

Kansas at Houston

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -11

Actual Line: Houston -8

Liberty at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -15.5

Actual Line: Wake Forest -16

Colorado State at Washington State

Fiu Early Guess: Washington State -23

Actual Line: Washington State -17

Marshall at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -22

Actual Line: Marshall -18

Mississippi State at LSU

Fiu Early Guess: Mississippi State -2

Actual Line: Mississippi State -1

Toledo at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -27.5

Actual Line: Ohio State -31.5

Texas Tech at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -8

Actual Line: NC State -10.5

Akron at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -51

Actual Line: Tennessee -48

Charlotte at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -17.5

Actual Line: Georgia State -20

College Football Week 3 Lines: Saturday, September 17

Arkansas State at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -13

Actual Line: Memphis -13

UCF at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -13

Actual Line: UCF -10.5

SMU at Maryland

Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -9.5

Actual Line: Maryland -2.5

Pitt at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -10.5

Actual Line: Pitt -10

Michigan State at Washington

Fiu Early Guess: Washington -3

Actual Line: Washington -2.5

Louisiana at Rice

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -16

Actual Line: Louisiana -12.5

Nevada at Iowa

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -16.5

Actual Line: Iowa -20.5

USF at Florida

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -29

Actual Line: Florida -26

Louisiana Tech at Clemson

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -27

Actual Line: Clemson -31

UTSA at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas -14.5

Actual Line: Texas -13

UTEP at New Mexico

Fiu Early Guess: New Mexico -5.5

Actual Line: UTEP -4.5

Miami at Texas A&M

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -3.5

Actual Line: Texas A&M -6.5

San Diego State at Utah

Fiu Early Guess: Utah -19.5

Actual Line: Utah -23

Fresno State at USC

Fiu Early Guess: USC -17

Actual Line: USC -13.5

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -23

Actual Line: Arizona State -21

