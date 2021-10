College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 10

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 10. Where are the values?

Every week, before looking at the opening lines I take a knee-jerk guess at what they might be. The goal is to see if there might be any massive disparities from the first thoughts – for whatever that might be worth.

With that, the Week 9 opening lines and first guesses …

College Football Week 10 Lines, November 2

Eastern Michigan at Toledo

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -10

Actual Line: Toledo -8

Ball State at Akron

Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -20

Actual Line: Ball State -20

Miami University at Ohio

Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -7.5

Actual Line: Miami University -7

College Football Week 10 Lines, November 3

Northern Illinois at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Northern Illinois -3

Actual Line: Kent State -4

Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -6

Actual Line: Western Michigan -10

College Football Week 10 Lines, November 4

Georgia State at Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -13

Actual Line: Louisiana -10.5

College Football Week 10 Lines, November 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -5.5

Actual Line: Virginia Tech -3

Utah at Stanford

Fiu Early Guess: Utah -7.5

Actual Line: Utah -6

College Football Week 10 Lines, November 6

Army at Air Force

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -3

Actual Line: Air Force -3

Pitt at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -16

Actual Line: Pitt -17

NC State at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -2.5

Actual Line: NC State -3

Georgia Tech at Miami

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -8

Actual Line: Miami -9

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -13

Actual Line: Wisconsin -12

Clemson at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -6

Actual Line: Clemson -3.5

Louisiana Tech at UAB

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -13

Actual Line: UAB -13

Iowa at Northwestern

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -16.5

Actual Line: Iowa -11

Houston at USF

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -13

Actual Line: Houston -13

Indiana at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -20.5

Actual Line: Michigan -20

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -4

Actual Line: North Carolina -2.5

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -16.5

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -19

Tulane at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -11

Actual Line: UCF -13

Illinois at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -9.5

Actual Line: Minnesota -15

College Football Week 10 Lines: November 6

Tulsa at Cincinnati

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -23

Actual Line: Cincinnati -22

Kansas State at Kansas

Fiu Early Guess: Kansas State -29

Actual Line: Kansas State -24

Temple at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: East Carolina -18

Actual Line: East Carolina -15.5

Liberty at Ole Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -16

Actual Line: Ole Miss -13.5

Baylor at TCU

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -7

Actual Line: Baylor -6

Penn State at Maryland

Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -13

Actual Line: Penn State -11

Utah State at New Mexico State

Fiu Early Guess: Utah State -15.5

Actual Line: Utah State -17

Oregon State at Colorado

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon State -5.5

Actual Line: Oregon State -11

USC at Arizona State

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -6.5

Actual Line: Arizona State -9

North Texas at Southern Miss

Fiu Early Guess: North Texas -3

Actual Line: North Texas -5

Missouri at Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -36

Actual Line: Georgia -39

Appalachian State at Arkansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -19.5

Actual Line: Appalachian State -21

Ohio State at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -16

Actual Line: Ohio State -14.5

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -6

Actual Line: Arkansas -5

SMU at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -6

Actual Line: SMU -6

Navy at Notre Dame

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -23

Actual Line: Notre Dame -19.5

South Alabama at Troy

Fiu Early Guess: Troy -3

Actual Line: Troy -2

Rice at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: Rice -1

Actual Line: Charlotte -3.5

College Football Week 9 Lines: October 30

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -6

Actual Line: Oklahoma State -3

Tennessee at Kentucky

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -1.5

Actual Line: Kentucky -3

ULM at Texas State

Fiu Early Guess: ULM -6

Actual Line: Texas State -3

Texas at Iowa State

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -7.5

Actual Line: Iowa State -6

Michigan State at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -8

Actual Line: Michigan State -3

Auburn at Texas A&M

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -5

Actual Line: Texas A&M -5

Middle Tennessee at WKU

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -15

Actual Line: WKU -16

Oregon at Washington

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -10

Actual Line: Oregon -6.5

Cal at Arizona

Fiu Early Guess: Cal -8.5

Actual Line: Cal -12

Colorado State at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Colorado State -5

Actual Line: Colorado State -4

UTSA at UTEP

Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -14.5

Actual Line: UTSA -12

Marshall at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -5

Actual Line: Marshall -1

Boise State at Fresno State

Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -5.5

Actual Line: Fresno State -5.5

UNLV at New Mexico

Fiu Early Guess: New Mexico -3.5

Actual Line: New Mexico -1

Old Dominion at FIU

Fiu Early Guess: Old Dominion -5

Actual Line: Old Dominion -2

LSU at Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -23.5

Actual Line: Alabama -28

San Jose State at Nevada

Fiu Early Guess: Nevada -11

Actual Line: Nevada -9.5

San Diego State at Hawaii

Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -7.5

Actual Line: San Diego State -7

