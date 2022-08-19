College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1

The early college football lines and odds for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?

Here’s the drill I do every week throughout the season. Before looking and without peeking, I guess what the initial college football lines might be. The real lines are added after – where might things be a little bit off?

Here we go for Week 1.

College Football Week 1 Lines: Thursday, September 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -19

Actual Line: Oklahoma State -21

Ball State at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -29

Actual Line: Tennessee -32.5

West Virginia at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6

Actual Line: Pitt -6.5

Louisiana Tech at Missouri

Fiu Early Guess: Missouri 18.5

Actual Line: Missouri -19

Penn State at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -4

Actual Line: Penn State -3.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: Friday, September 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -17

Actual Line: Michigan State -18.5

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13

Actual Line: Virginia Tech -7.5

Temple at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Duke -9.5

Actual Line: Duke -7

TCU at Colorado

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -6

Actual Line: TCU -10.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: Saturday, September 3

NC State at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -18.5

Actual Line: NC State -10.5

Rutgers at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Boston College -7.5

Actual Line: Boston College -7.5

North Carolina at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -5

Actual Line: North Carolina -1.5

Buffalo at Maryland

Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -21

Actual Line: Maryland -21.5

Bowling Green at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -26.5

Actual Line: UCLA -25.5

Tulsa at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -2

Actual Line: Tulsa -2

UTEP at Oklahoma

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -34

Actual Line: Oklahoma -32

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -6.5

Actual Line: Arkansas -7

Arizona at San Diego State

Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -7

Actual Line: San Diego State -5.5

Georgia at Oregon

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -9.5

Actual Line: Georgia -17.5

BYU at USF

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -14.5

Actual Line: BYU -11.5

Texas State at Nevada

Fiu Early Guess: Nevada -11

Actual Line: Nevada -5.5

Middle Tennessee at James Madison

Fiu Early Guess: James Madison -4

Actual Line: James Madison -7.5

Rice at USC

Fiu Early Guess: USC -36

Actual Line: USC -34.5

Florida Atlantic at Ohio

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -2.5

Actual Line: Florida Atlantic -3

College Football Week 1 Lines: Saturday, September 3

Liberty at Southern Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -5

Actual Line: Liberty -3.5

Army at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -6.5

Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -3

Miami University at Kentucky

Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -20.5

Actual Line: Kentucky -20.5

Utah at Florida

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -2

Actual Line: Utah -2

SMU at North Texas

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -8.5

Actual Line: SMU -9

Notre Dame at Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -14

Actual Line: Ohio State -16.5

Utah State at Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -35

Actual Line: Alabama -38.5

Memphis at Mississippi State

Fiu Early Guess: Mississippi State -13.5

Actual Line: Mississippi State -16.5

Georgia State at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: South Carolina -13

Actual Line: South Carolina -13.5

ULM at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas -36

Actual Line: Texas -38.5

Louisville at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -4

Actual Line: Louisville -3.5

Boise State at Oregon State

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon State -2.5

Actual Line: Oregon State -4

Kent State at Washington

Fiu Early Guess: Washington -24

Actual Line: Washington -21.5

WKU at Hawaii

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -11

Actual Line: WKU -12.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: Sunday, September 4

LSU at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: LSU -3

Actual Line: LSU -3.5

College Football Week 1 Lines: Monday, September 5

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -22.5

Actual Line: Clemson -21

