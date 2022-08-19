College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1
The early college football lines and odds for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the drill I do every week throughout the season. Before looking and without peeking, I guess what the initial college football lines might be. The real lines are added after – where might things be a little bit off?
Here we go for Week 1.
College Football Week 1 Lines: Thursday, September 1
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -19
Actual Line: Oklahoma State -21
Ball State at Tennessee
Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -29
Actual Line: Tennessee -32.5
West Virginia at Pitt
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -6
Actual Line: Pitt -6.5
Louisiana Tech at Missouri
Fiu Early Guess: Missouri 18.5
Actual Line: Missouri -19
Penn State at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Penn State -4
Actual Line: Penn State -3.5
CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams
CFN Predictions of Every Game
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131
College Football Week 1 Lines: Friday, September 2
Western Michigan at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan State -17
Actual Line: Michigan State -18.5
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -13
Actual Line: Virginia Tech -7.5
Temple at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Duke -9.5
Actual Line: Duke -7
TCU at Colorado
Fiu Early Guess: TCU -6
Actual Line: TCU -10.5
College Football Week 1 Lines: Saturday, September 3
NC State at East Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -18.5
Actual Line: NC State -10.5
Rutgers at Boston College
Fiu Early Guess: Boston College -7.5
Actual Line: Boston College -7.5
North Carolina at Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -5
Actual Line: North Carolina -1.5
Buffalo at Maryland
Fiu Early Guess: Maryland -21
Actual Line: Maryland -21.5
Bowling Green at UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -26.5
Actual Line: UCLA -25.5
Tulsa at Wyoming
Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -2
Actual Line: Tulsa -2
UTEP at Oklahoma
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -34
Actual Line: Oklahoma -32
Cincinnati at Arkansas
Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -6.5
Actual Line: Arkansas -7
Arizona at San Diego State
Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -7
Actual Line: San Diego State -5.5
Georgia at Oregon
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -9.5
Actual Line: Georgia -17.5
BYU at USF
Fiu Early Guess: BYU -14.5
Actual Line: BYU -11.5
Texas State at Nevada
Fiu Early Guess: Nevada -11
Actual Line: Nevada -5.5
Middle Tennessee at James Madison
Fiu Early Guess: James Madison -4
Actual Line: James Madison -7.5
Rice at USC
Fiu Early Guess: USC -36
Actual Line: USC -34.5
Florida Atlantic at Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -2.5
Actual Line: Florida Atlantic -3
College Football Week 1 Lines: Saturday, September 3
Liberty at Southern Miss
Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -5
Actual Line: Liberty -3.5
Army at Coastal Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -6.5
Actual Line: Coastal Carolina -3
Miami University at Kentucky
Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -20.5
Actual Line: Kentucky -20.5
Utah at Florida
Fiu Early Guess: Florida -2
Actual Line: Utah -2
SMU at North Texas
Fiu Early Guess: SMU -8.5
Actual Line: SMU -9
Notre Dame at Ohio State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -14
Actual Line: Ohio State -16.5
Utah State at Alabama
Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -35
Actual Line: Alabama -38.5
Memphis at Mississippi State
Fiu Early Guess: Mississippi State -13.5
Actual Line: Mississippi State -16.5
Georgia State at South Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: South Carolina -13
Actual Line: South Carolina -13.5
ULM at Texas
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -36
Actual Line: Texas -38.5
Louisville at Syracuse
Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -4
Actual Line: Louisville -3.5
Boise State at Oregon State
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon State -2.5
Actual Line: Oregon State -4
Kent State at Washington
Fiu Early Guess: Washington -24
Actual Line: Washington -21.5
WKU at Hawaii
Fiu Early Guess: WKU -11
Actual Line: WKU -12.5
College Football Week 1 Lines: Sunday, September 4
LSU at Florida State
Fiu Early Guess: LSU -3
Actual Line: LSU -3.5
College Football Week 1 Lines: Monday, September 5
Clemson at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -22.5
Actual Line: Clemson -21
