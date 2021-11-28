College Football Odds: Championship Week Opening Early Lines, Values
The early college football lines and odds are out for Championship Week. Where are the values and what are the early predictions?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Where are the possible values going into Championship Week of the college football season?
What are the early lines as they first come out, and where are the ones that might be a bit off? In a for-what-it’s-worth sort of way, I take a guess on the lines without looking at what the real ones are, and then go back and add them.
College Football Championship Week Lines, December 3
Conference USA Championship
WKU vs UTSA
Fiu Early Guess: UTSA -4
Actual Line: WKU -1
Pac-12 Championship
Oregon vs Utah
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -2
Actual Line: Utah -3
College Football Championship Week Lines, December 4
Big 12 Championship
Baylor vs Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -10
Actual Line: Oklahoma State -6
MAC Championship
Kent State vs Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -2
Actual Line: Kent State -3
Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State vs Louisiana
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -2.5
Actual Line: Appalachian State -3
American Athletic Conference Championship
Houston vs Cincinnati
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -8.5
Actual Line: Cincinnati -10.5
SEC Championship
Alabama vs Georgia
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -5.5
Actual Line: Georgia -6.5
ACC Championship
Pitt vs Wake Forest
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -3.5
Actual Line: Pitt -3
Big Ten Championship
Iowa vs Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -11
Actual Line: Michigan -10.5
Mountain West Championship
San Diego State vs Utah State
Fiu Early Guess: San Diego State -5.5
Actual Line: San Diego State -5.5
USC vs Cal
Fiu Early Guess: Cal -3
Actual Line: Cal -2