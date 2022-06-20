College football: Notre Dame all-time versus Texas A&M

Notre Dame and Texas A&M are a couple of universities that pride themselves on quality football but that doesn’t mean the two have met on the gridiron all too often. In fact, the Irish and Aggies didn’t meet for the first time until New Year’s Day 1988 when they sparred in the Cotton Bowl.

The two would met a pair more times in the New Year’s Day bowl game until they finally had a home-and-home series against one-another starting in 2000.

So how have those handful of games between Notre Dame and Texas A&M gone all-time?

Here is a quick look back at the five football meetings Notre Dame and Texas A&M have had.

1988 Cotton Bowl

Ronald Martinez/Allsport

The 1987 season concluded for both Texas A&M and Notre Dame as the two met for the first time ever in the Cotton Bowl. What would be Tim Brown’s final game at Notre Dame started well as he scored on a 17-yard touchdown reception to give the Irish a 7-0 lead but the Aggies rolled to a 35-10 blowout victory from there.

Texas A&M 35, Notre Dame 10

1993 Cotton Bowl

Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Rick Mirer was named the game’s offensive MVP on New Year’s Day 1993 but it was the Notre Dame running game that handled business in a rout of the Aggies. At one point in the second half, Notre Dame ran the ball on 34-straight plays in cruising to victory.

Notre Dame 28, Texas A&M 3

1994 Cotton Bowl

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame had national championship hopes as they took on Texas A&M in the 1994 Cotton Bowl and thanks to a late long punt return by Mike Miller, the Irish bested the Aggies 24-21. The voters however awarded Florida State the national championship despite the Irish having beat them 31-24 earlier in the season.

Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 21

2000 season opener

Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

Notre Dame welcomed Texas A&M to South Bend to start the 2000 season for what remains the Aggies only trip there to date. Arnaz Battle threw for two touchdowns in Notre Dame’s 24-10 victory that kickstarted their first BCS run.

Story continues

Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 10

2001 blowout in College Station

Ronald Martinez/Allsport

Notre Dame’s offense was non-existent as the Irish fell to 0-3 and Texas A&M improved to 4-0 when the two teams last met in football. The Aggies scored on each of their first three possessions while the Irish were only able to put up a field goal all afternoon

Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3

All-time:

Tom Hauck /Allsport

In the five all-time meetings Notre Dame holds a small 3-2 advantage over

1

1