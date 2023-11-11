College football: Northwood special teams returns help doom Walsh in season finale

NORTH CANTON — Deonte Higgins returned two kickoffs 95 yards for touchdowns to help lead Northwood past Walsh 31-21 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference football action Saturday.

Higgins' first kickoff return gave Northwood a 14-7 lead. The Timberwolves never trailed the rest of the way.

Hayden Wickard threw for 197 yards and a touchdown and ran for 100 yards for Walsh (3-8, 1-8), which ended the season with six straight losses. Anthony Harris caught Wickard's touchdown pass.

Jesse Stevens scored a defensive touchdown for the Cavaliers on a 25-yard fumble recovery.

