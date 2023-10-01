College Football: North Texas fights off Abilene Christian for second straight win

NON-CONFERENCE

NORTH TEXAS 45, ACU 31

Top performers

Abilene Christian: Maverick McIvor 19-36-1—217 4 TDs passing; Blayne Taylor 6-85 3 TDs receiving; Jay’Veon Sunday 21-140 rushing

North Texas: Chandler Rogers 23-36-0—321 3 TDs passing, 7-29 TD rushing; Ja’Mori Maclin 2-110 TD receiving; Damon Ward 3-41 2 TDs receiving; Isaiah Johnson 7-41 2 TDs rushing; Ayo Adeyi 13-110 rushing

Highlights: Maverick McIvor threw a 28-yard TD pass to Blayne Taylor on the game’s opening drive, but North Texas answered, scoring on its first five drives for a 31-7 lead, and the Mean Green did enough the rest of the way to deal Abilene Christian its third consecutive loss.

Four of the Mean Green’s first five scores were TDs, including an 80-yard TD pass from Chandler Rogers to Ja’Mori Maclin after the Taylor TD catch, as North Texas won its second straight game in the non-conference match-up in Denton.

McIver, a San Angelo Central grad, threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jed Castles, and Kyle Ramsey kicked a 54-yard field goal on the final play of the second half as the Wildcats drew within 31-17 at halftime.

Rogers threw an 18-yard TD pass to Damon Ward, and Isaiah Johnson ran 5 yards for another to help the Mean Green fight off ACU, which got a 23-yard TD pass from McIvor to Taylor between North Texas scores.

McIvor threw a 14-yard TD pass to Taylor for the last score with 4:31 left in the game.

Records: Abilene Christian 2-3; North Texas 2-2

Next: North Alabama at ACU, 3 p.m. Oct. 14; North Texas at Navy, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE

HARDIN-SIMMONS 40, HOWARD PAYNE 33

Top performers

Howard Payne: Landon McKinney 25-50-1—360 3 TDs passing; Gus Charles 6-172 TD receiving

Hardin-Simmons: Noah Garcia 17-112 TD rushing; Colton Marshall 18-75 3 TDs rushing; A.J. Hawkins 14-24-1—168 TD passing

Highlights: Hawley grad Colton Marshall and Abilene Cooper grad Noah Garcia combined for 187 yards and four TDs rushing, while K.J. Peoples returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD as No. 18 Hardin-Simmons fought off Howard Payne in a conference game Saturday at Shelton Stadium in Abilene.

Landon McKinney’s third TD pass of the game, a 70-yarder to Gus Charles with 7:04 left in the third quarter, gave the Yellow Jackets a 24-21 lead.

But Peoples returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD. It was the fourth lead change of the game and the last as the Cowboys never trailed the rest of the way.

The Jackets made it interesting, though.

After Marshall ran 8 yards for a TD and a 34-24 HSU lead with 2:03 to play in the third quarter, Rider Davila kicked his second field, a 33-yarder, and Javian Myles ran 36 yards for a TD as HPU shaved the Cowboys lead to one (34-33) with 8:13 remaining in the game.

Marshall, however, answered with a 1-yard TD run with 2:14 left in the game, and Demarcus Coleman picked off a pass on the next play from scrimmage to seal the victory.

HSU led 14-0 early in the second quarter. Marshall ran 1 yard for a TD, and A.J. Hawkins threw a 57-yard TD pass to Goddy Pyeatt.

The Jackets roared back to lead 17-14 at halftime. McKinney threw a pair of 10-yard TD passes to Deon Collins and Jordan Carroll – the last with three seconds left in the half. Rider also kicked a 24-yard field goal.

Garcia put the Cowboys back on top 21-17 with a 19-yard TD run with 8:03 to play in the third quarter.

Records: Howard Payne 3-1, 0-1; Hardin-Simmons 3-1, 1-0

Next: East Texas Baptist at Howard Payne, 1 p.m. Saturday; Hardin-Simmons at McMurry, 6 p.m. Saturday

NON-CONFERENCE

MCMURRY 52, LYON 14

Top performers

Lyon: Brady Miller 5-12-0—67 TD passing; Karson Douglas 3-76 1 TD receiving; Jaylin Babers 9-21 rushing

McMurry: Jess Hoel 24-34-1—293 3 TDs passing, 11-43 TD rushing; Tray Walton 6-6-0—188 2 TDs passing; Kristopher Martin 5-160 3 TDs receiving

Highlights: Abernathy freshman Jess Hoel threw for 293 yards and three TDs and ran for another as McMurry crushed Lyon in the non-district game Saturday at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene.

Brady Miller threw a 64-yard TD pass to Karson Douglas, and Kristopher Funck had a 1-yard TD run to lead the Scots.

Tray Walton threw TD passes of 49 and 73 yards to Kristopher Martin and Corinthean Coleman, respectively, as the War Hawks soared to a 38-7 halftime lead.

Hoel also threw TD passes of 10 and 16 yards to Skylar Soward and Martin in the half, while running for a TD.

Jared Mendoza added a 29-yard field goal in the half for the War Hawks.

Hoel threw a 60-yard TD pass to Martin in the second half, and Washington Phazzon ran for a TD.

Records: Lyon 2-3; McMurry 2-2

Next: Lyon at Alfred (N.Y.) State, 11 a.m. Saturday; Hardin-Simmons at McMurry, 6 p.m. Saturday

