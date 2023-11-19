College Football: No. 4 Trinity quiets No. 15 Hardin-Simmons in Division III playoffs

Tucker Horn threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Trinity past No. 15 Hardin-Simmons in a Division III first-round football playoff game Saturday in San Antonio.

The Tigers, who beat HSU 14-7 in the first round last year in San Antonio, shut down the American Southwest Conference champion Cowboys’ offense once again – holding them to 186 total yards, including minus-3 yards rushing.

HSU (9-2) played the game without three starting offensive linemen, including ASC offensive lineman of the year Miguel Valdez.

Trinity moves on to play No. 1 North Central (Illinois) next weekend.

After dropping Colton Marshall for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Trinity 47, the Tigers drove 52 yards on six plays for the game’s first score. Horn threw a 15-yard TD pass to Ryan Merrifield with 6:52 left in the first quarter.

Horn was 4-for-4 passing for 53 yards passing on the drive.

The Tigers pushed their lead to 14-0. Horn threw a 19-yard TD pass to Merrifield, capping a 10-play, 73-yard drive with 6:26 remaining in the first half.

Tyler Huettel added field goals of 34 and 43 yards in the fourth quarter, before HSU avoided the shutout. Gaylon Glenn threw a 3-yard TD pass to K.J. Peoples with 44 seconds left in the game.

Glen complete 26-of-40 passes for 189 yards, while Horn completed 23-of-29 passes.

Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor (1) passes down field against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Station, Texas.

Aggies fight off ACU

Jaylen Henderson threw for 260 yards and two TDs, while Rueben Owens ran for 106 yards and a TD on 18 carries as Texas A&M beat Abilene Christian 38-10 in a non-conference game Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

Cirby Coheley returned an interception 51 yards for an ACU TD with 13:04 left in the first quarter.

The Aggies (7-4) came back to get a 7-yard TD run by Owens, tying the game less than three minutes later.

Randy Bond kicked a 34-yard field goal with 7:59 to go in the second quarter, and the Aggies added a 13-yard TD pass from Henderson to Noah Thomas later in the quarter for a 17-7 halftime lead.

Henderson threw a 49-yard TD pass to Moose Muhammad III early in the third quarter, but ACU cut the lead to 24-10 on Kyle Ramsey’s 40-yard field goal with 14:06 left in the game.

The Aggies pulled away as David Bailey ran 3 yards for a TD, and Marcel Reed threw a 13-yard TD pass to David Bailey.

Maverick McIvor completed 19-of-34 passes for 149 yards for ACU, while Blayne Taylor led the Wildcats with seven catches for 77 yards.

It was the Aggies first game since the school fired head coach Jimbo Fisher last Sunday.

ACU ends the season at 5-6.

