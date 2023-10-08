College Football: No. 18 Hardin-Simmons overcomes McMurry in overtime

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE

HARDIN-SIMMONS 19, MCMURRY 16 (OT)

Top performers

McMurry: Jess Hoel 14-18-1—175 TD passing; Drew Hagler 14-48 TD rushing, 2-1 receiving; Kristopher Martin 2-86 TD receiving

HSU: A.J. Hawkins 22-29-0—185 TD passing, 16-84 rushing; Noah Garcia 19-65 TD rushing; Colton Marshall 12-49 TD rushing; Garrett Tailon 9-99 receiving

Highlights: Hawley grad Colton Marshall’s 2-yard TD run in overtime lifted No. 18 Hardin-Simmons to a 19-16 victory over McMurry in a conference game Saturday at Wilford Moore Stadium.

Abernathy freshman Jess Hoel threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Kristopher Martin, tying the game at 13 with 2:18 left in the third quarter. Braden Hargrove blocked the PAT kick, keeping it a tied game.

HSU had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation, but McMurry’s Christopher Baker blocked Grayson Bearden’s 32-yard field goal attempt.

Jared Mendoza kicked a 36-yard field goal to give McMurry a 16-13 lead on the first possession in overtime, but the Cowboys answered with the game-winning TD – three plays after the War Hawks were flagged for a penalty on fourth and 5 at the McMurry 20.

Cooper grad Noah Garcia ran 20 yards to put HSU up 6-0 late in the first quarter. The Cowboys missed the PAT.

McMurry took the lead as Anson grad Drew Hagler ran 6 yards for a TD, and Jesse Rampy kicked the PAT for a 7-6 advantage early in the second quarter.

HSU came back to get a 34-yard TD pass from A.J. Hawkins to K.J. Peoples 2:36 later, and Wylie grad Bearden’s PAT put the Cowboys up 13-7.

HSU leads the all-time series 33-4 and has won the last nine meetings.

It was the last time meeting as conference rivals before McMurry joins the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference next season.

Records: McMurry 2-3, 0-2; Hardin-Simmons 4-1, 2-0

Next: McMurry at East Texas Baptist, 1 p.m. Saturday; Texas Lutheran at Hardin-Simmons, 1 p.m. Saturday

