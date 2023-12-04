College football, NFL, and Louisville communities wait for Caleb Williams bowl decision

Everyone is presuming that Caleb Williams won’t play for USC in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. The obvious line of thought is that Williams will begin preparing for the NFL scouting combine and then the 2024 NFL draft, in which he is the likely No. 1 pick. Yet, until we have an official announcement, we are left to wait and see what will happen.

If Caleb Williams plays, he would get to perform on national television for a lot of NFL scouts and executives, but since this is not a College Football Playoff semifinal or at least a New Year’s Six bowl, most people think Caleb won’t play. Moreover, Caleb not playing would give USC and head coach Lincoln Riley a chance to give Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson a serious look at quarterback heading into the offseason, spring ball, and the 2024 regular season. Riley needs to see more from his quarterbacks so that he can evaluate whether to bring in a transfer portal quarterback to challenge Moss and Nelson for QB1 status next year.

There will be a lot to discuss once Caleb Williams’ decision is made.

