College Football News win total projections for Oklahoma and the Big 12

The Oklahoma Sooners head into the summer as favorites to win the Big 12. It’s a familiar place for Oklahoma, which had won six straight conference titles before failing to reach the Big 12 championship game last year for the first time since it was reinstated in 2017.

But being the favorite doesn’t guarantee anything as we witnessed last season. The Big 12 has gotten better. Nine teams can provide trouble for each other, and, as we saw last year, even Kansas is on the rise.

Remember that time Kansas beat Texas? That was awesome.

In Brent Venables’ first year as a head coach, the expectations for the Oklahoma Sooners remain unchanged. Winning the conference is the first goal. The hope is the Sooners do that in such a way that it positions them for a college football playoff berth.

Though Oklahoma will have to prove it each week on the field, it looks like the team to beat heading into 2022. Much like recent power rankings from national outlets have indicated, College Football News gives the Sooners the highest win projection in the Big 12 for the 2022 season.

Let’s take a look at how the Big 12 shakes out according to College Football News’ win projections.

1. Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables yells at his team during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 10

The Oklahoma Sooners are once again the favorites to win the Big 12. No pressure, Brent Venables. The optimism stems from his work as a defensive coordinator over the last decade at Clemson and having one of the best offensive coordinators in college football, Jeff Lebby. The Sooners still have a few question marks heading into spring, but this looks like a team ready to retake its Big 12 crown.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct. 2, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Win Projection: 9.5

Oklahoma State’s win over Notre Dame provided an incredible boost to the Cowboys heading into the 2022 offseason. With the most experienced quarterback in the Big 12, the Cowboys will make noise once again, but can new defensive coordinator Derrick Mason match the level of success former DC Jim Knowles found last season?

3. Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 8.5

On paper, the Texas Longhorns have the most dangerous offense in the Big 12. Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy are known quantities. They were excellent in the 2021 season. If Quinn Ewers can match the expectations, this group will be incredibly difficult to be slowed down and could find itself back in the Big 12 title game.

T4. Baylor Bears

Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears watches his team play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half at McLane Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 27-14. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Win Projection: 7

The Dave Aranda Baylor Bears were the biggest overachievers in 2021. They went from two wins to Big 12 champions. There’s a chance they slip back to the middle of the pack in 2022, but with a more dynamic passer at quarterback in Blake Shapen, the Bears could be even more dangerous this season.

T4. Iowa State Cyclones

Nov. 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 7

A fall from grace for Matt Campbell’s crew. Iowa State was projected to win 9.5 games last season and be one of the Big 12’s contenders but inconsistency on both sides of the ball kept it from matching the preseason hype. Now having lost five of his best players from the 2021 roster, Campbell has work to do to get Iowa State back to the top of the Big 12.

T6. Kansas State Wildcats

Dec. 31, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 6.5

The projections for the Kansas State Wildcats are all over the place. From barely reaching bowl eligibility to a team that could push for a spot in the Big 12 championship. If quarterback Adrian Martinez can take care of the football, the Wildcats could be a problem in 2022.

T6. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 6.5

TCU has one of the best weapons in the Big 12, wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Now all TCU has to figure out is which quarterback will be throwing to him.

T8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Dec. 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 6

The Red Raiders closed the 2022 season on a positive note in their thrashing of Mississippi State. Will the bowl win and the excitement from the Joey McGuire hire help them emerge from the bottom half of the Big 12?

T8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Sept. 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown calls a timeout during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Win Projection: 6

Hiring offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and landing transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels were big wins for Neal Brown heading into 2022. Will it be enough to push the Mountaineers into the upper half of the standings?

10. Kansas Jayhawks

Head coach Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to an instant replay call that went in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Win Projection: 3

Three wins would be a step up for the Jayhawks who made significant improvements to their on-field performance during Kansas’ first season under Lance Leipold, even if the record didn’t reflect it.

1

1